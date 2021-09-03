New trade suggestion: Sixers move Ben Simmons to Kings for Buddy Hield

The trade suggestions are going to come in fast and furious now for Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons after he officially requested a trade from the only organization he’s known. Now, more than ever, there will be plenty of trade scenarios involving the embattled star.

Simmons can still be a potential franchise cornerstone as he has had some really brilliant moments in his early career. He has made an All-Star game three times in his career. He has been an All-NBA member, and he has made two All-Defensive first teams in his career. Combine that with being only 25 and he can still fulfill his potential.

However, the Sixers do not have time to wait for him anymore as they chase a championship they so desperately crave while Joel Embiid is in his prime. Therefore, president Daryl Morey will need to look for some better fits to put around Embiid in order to go get it done sooner rather than later.

A new trade suggestion put out by Bleacher Report has the Sixers moving Simmons to the Sacramento Kings in exchange for Buddy Hield, rookie Davion Mitchell, a 2023 first-round pick swap, a 2024 first-round pick, a 2025 first-round pick swap and a 2026 first-round pick.

Bleacher Report on why the Sixers do this deal:

In this particular package, the team would still receive a massive upgrade in the shooting department. Stephen Curry and Duncan Robinson are the only players in NBA history who match or exceed both of Hield’s marks for three-point attempts per game (7.4) and three-point percentage (40.6). A shooter who can combine that kind of volume and efficiency would be lethal in lineups with Embiid. If teams were to load up on the big man’s post-ups, Philly could rain down threes via Hield, Curry and Green. Davion Mitchell … would give the Sixers another promising young talent. And in this case, the young player has already shown solid defensive upside. The Sixers will need help on that end if Simmons leaves.

Story continues

This might be the best deal Philadelphia could coax out of Sacramento in any potential trade. The Kings have already been hesitant to include young guards De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton in any deal for Simmons so in this specific case, they get an elite shooter in Hield and he would be a nice fit next to Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Mitchell was stellar on the defensive end of the floor in the summer league so that gives off a lot of potential as a 3-and-D player.

