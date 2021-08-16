New trade suggestion: Sixers move Ben Simmons for Damian Lillard

The Philadelphia 76ers continue to take trade calls on 25-year-old three-time All-Star Ben Simmons as they look for the right trade package for their young star. They will remain patient; they want a legitimate All-Star player in return.

Ever since the team’s second-round loss to the Atlanta Hawks, Simmons has been involved in trade rumors and trade suggestions on a daily basis. It makes sense: He is one of the more talented players in the league.

In a new trade suggestion put out by Bleacher Report, the Sixers would send Simmons, Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle, a 2022 first-round pick and a 2024 first-round pick to the Portland Trail Blazers for superstar Damian Lillard.

B/R on the deal:

This only has a chance of happening if Lillard forces his way out, but considering the front office answered his call for urgency with minor moves for Tony Snell and Cody Zeller, would anyone be shocked if Lillard’s frustrations boiled over? If Lillard wants out, he’ll have a hard time finding a better fitting co-star than Joel Embiid. The pairing could push Philly’s attack into unstoppable territory on offense, and as long as the second-ranked defense doesn’t completely collapse without Simmons, the Sixers would be on the fast track to title contention.

The Sixers would absolutely love to have Lillard in Philadelphia as that is their ultimate goal. If Lillard does want out, the prospect of being paired with Joel Embiid should entice him. Such a duo would put the Sixers back at the top of the East battling with the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks for conference supremacy.

