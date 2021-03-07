New trade suggestion has Sixers acquiring Wayne Ellington, Lou Williams

It is officially trade season in the NBA as the March 25 trade deadline continues to come up quickly. The Philadelphia 76ers will certainly be one of those teams that will be in the mix to fix a few issues that still remain.

They need a bit of a boost of their bench as they are having a tough time creating any consistent offense outside of Shake Milton and they also need another 3-point shooter as well. They can make some moves to try and acquire both needs at the deadline.

A trade suggestion from Bleacher Report has the Sixers being involved in a 3-team deal with the Detroit Pistons and the Los Angeles Clippers. The deal is Philadelphia sends Terrance Ferguson, Mike Scott, and a top-16 protected pick to Detroit and they get Wayne Ellington from the Pistons and Lou Williams from the Clippers. Detroit sends Delon Wright to Los Angeles in their deal.

B/R on the Sixers involvement in this trade:

Enter the Sixers. They need another crunch-time shot creator and more raw three-point volume. Reuniting with Williams and snagging Wayne Ellington gives them both. Philly has the defensive talent to cover up for either veteran and needn’t fret about frittering away a first-round pick that forecasts to land in the bottom five. It gets a little smaller by dealing Mike Scott, but bigs are easier to snap up in smaller trades or on the buyout market.

Ellington is a mostly streaky shooter, but he is shooting 43.3% from deep to begin the season for a rebuilding Pistons team on 6.4 attempts per night. If he can keep that type of production up, it would be a huge addition to the Sixers.

As for Williams, he is obviously known for coming off the bench and putting the ball in the basket. He is another one who would be a huge addition to this team off their bench. The Sixers can’t just rely on Milton and Furkan Korkmaz for the offense in the bench unit.

