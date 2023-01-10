This trade scenario has Bears sending No. 1 pick to Colts for draft haul

The Chicago Bears have a ton of leverage with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Given the Bears have their quarterback in Justin Fields, there will be no shortage of quarterback-needy teams calling general manager Ryan Poles about trading up to the top spot.

The Indy Star shared one scenario where the Indianapolis Colts could trade up with the Bears, where Chicago would acquire a draft haul. The Bears would acquire the Colts’ No. 4 pick along with two, possibly three, additional picks within the first two rounds in 2023 and 2024.

The obvious target for a trade up is Chicago at No. 1 overall since it, theoretically, has its quarterback of the future in Justin Fields. The No. 1 pick is worth 3,000 points. The fourth pick is worth 1,800, which means the Colts would be giving up AT LEAST an additional second-rounder (540) and its 2024 first-rounder (1,158 without the discount, 416 with it). The Colts’ 2024 second-rounder (207) would certainly be in play, too. It’s likely more than the above deals since the Texans — picking second and with the most picks in the draft — may want to move up as well, giving Chicago more leverage. One possible advantage for the Colts is that former defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus is coaching the Bears and might take players instead of additional draft capital as Seattle did in the Russell Wilson trade.

When looking at the teams most likely to trade up with the Bears — and the most desirable for Chicago — the Colts are at the top of the list, along with the Houston Texans.

Both teams would look to presumably jump their division rival and get the quarterback of their choosing. Meanwhile, the Bears would still have a top-four pick, where they could trade down again or land a defensive stud in Alabama’s Will Anderson or Georgia’s Jalen Carter.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire