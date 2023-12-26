Trade Rumors update: Celtics interested in Olynyk; Lakers may seek Dejoune Murray

Utah Jazz v Sacramento Kings

It's not Christmas that ramps up NBA trade rumors, but rather the NBA's G-League Showcase event the week before — this year in Orlando — where front office personnel from around the league gather, leading to conversations. It's where trade talks start to gain traction, or fizzle out.

Here are some of the latest rumors, many courtesy of Marc Stein, who was in Orlando.

• Celtics eyeing Jazz big man Kelly Olynyk. It's no secret the Celtics are looking for depth to add to what is (arguably) the best top six in the NBA. According to Stein, Boston has its eyes on former Celtic and current Jazz big man Kelly Olynyk. He is one of several Jazz veterans available on the trade market (Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton among others). There is a natural logic to this, Olynyk is exactly the kind of solid, veteran, floor-spacing four/five that could plug and play in green. Mainly in a bench role for the Jazz this season, Olynyk is averaging 7.9 points and 5.5 rebounds in 21.9 minutes a game.

Don't bet on this trade happening, however, and it's all about the money. Olynyk makes $12.2 million this year and the only way the trade comes together — unless the Jazz want to take back four or five inexpensive players — is a trade involving Al Horford or another regular rotation player going to Utah. That doesn't work for either team. None of the offers really do. Stein speculates that with Mitchell Robinson out for the season, the Knicks could show interest in Olynyk.

• Hawks are likely open to a possible Dejounte Murray trade. The Hawks are 12-17 on the season despite a top-five offense in the league — their defense has been that bad. Things need to be shaken up in Atlanta and while rumors of Clint Capela being on the move have circulated, Stein reports a lot of rival executives also expect a Dejounte Murray to be available.

"Multiple teams consulted in Orlando believe that the Hawks will explore their trade options with Dejounte Murray over the next six weeks leading up to the Feb. 8 trade deadline."

Murray has been good for the Hawks this season averaging 20.3 points and 5.4 assists a night while shooting 38.2% from 3. He could help many teams and is likely the best trade asset the Hawks have.

The Lakers — another team in need of a shake-up of late and looking for backcourt help — have interest in Murray, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic. The fit makes sense, however, putting that trade together would be a challenge. The Lakers would want to send D'Angelo Russell to Atlanta but the Hawks will want Austin Reaves and a first-round draft pick. The Lakers might counter with Max Christie with Gabe Vincent and others in a larger deal, but the price will be high for Los Angeles no matter what. Atlanta will have options if they make Murray available.

One of those options would be New York – the Knicks consider Murray an "ideal" trade target, reports Ian Begley at SNY.TV (Michael Scotto at Hoopshype also reported the Knicks’ interest.) For that trade to happen, a truce must be called in quiet rivalry (feud?) between Knicks president Leon Rose and Murray's agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, Begley notes. Murray is owed $128.8 million over four years after this one, he's locked in for a while. Would the Knicks send some of their trove of draft picks (maybe with Evan Fournier and his contract) to Atlanta to make it work? Does Murray even want to be a Knick? Don't bet on this trade happening, but it's something to watch.

• Heat, Bucks might have interest in P.J. Tucker. A few years ago Tucker was the kind of veteran big man every contending team wanted because he could defend up in size and hit corner 3s. However, he hasn't looked like that guy for a couple of seasons now and has fallen out of Tyronn Lue's rotation with the Clippers. Stein reports the Bucks and Heat still have "a healthy level of admiration" for Tucker. However, Stein adds not to expect a trade because Tucker makes $11 million this season and is guaranteed $11.5 million next season — that's a lot of cash to take on and salary to send out for an aging player. If Tucker is traded, at the deadline or over the summer, it is likely as salary ballast in a larger deal.

• Do the 76ers have any interest in Zach LaVine? According to Stein, probably not. After the James Harden trade, Philadelphia has plenty of trade assets and probably needs one more shot-creator to compete in a seven-game series with the Celtics and Bucks. However, Stein says the 76ers are looking for a two-way player to fill that role and LaVine is an elite isolation scorer and not much else. The Lakers remain the name most often mentioned with LaVine, but sources have told NBC Sports that trade is unlikely.