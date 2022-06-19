Trade rumor rankings: Tobias Harris, John Collins and more

With the 2021-22 NBA season officially over, teams will now start to maneuver ahead of a huge offseason. We’ve already seen one surprising trade go down, with the Houston Rockets agreeing to send Christian Wood to the Dallas Mavericks for salary filler and a first-round pick in the upcoming draft.

Below, check out the latest installment of our trade rumors rankings series, where we rank the five players who have appeared most in trade rumors over the past week.

John Collins (Atlanta)

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

It was a forgettable season for John Collins, one that could have the Atlanta Hawks rethinking his future with the club.

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the Hawks are reportedly interested in moving Collins:

There’s someone I talked to today who had just spoken to Atlanta in recent days who said John Collins is clearly the guy that they’re most interested in moving.

Fischer would expound that the Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs as two teams who could be interested in Collins this offseason.

Fischer would report later in the week that the Hawks could be looking to go after Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert, and that Collins could be part of the package to get the French center to Atlanta.

In addition, The Ringer reported this week that the Hawks could be looking to acquire a lottery pick and might be shopping Collins to make such a move this summer.

Matisse Thybulle (Philadelphia)

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia 76ers defensive dynamo Matisse Thybulle’s name came up from two different reporters this week, both attaching him to trade rumors.

First, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported that the Sixers are shopping Thybulle, as well as a host of other players, in order to improve their championship chances for next season:

The 76ers are trying to put things in place ahead of the June 23 NBA draft and free agency. Multiple league sources have said the team is gauging team’s interest in Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle, Furkan Korkmaz and Shake Milton, in addition to potential trade partners for Danny Green and the No. 23 pick.

Story continues

That was followed up by Fischer reporting the same just days later, stating that the 76ers are exploring various options for the two-time All-Defensive Team selection.

With how Thybulle’s season ended this year, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Philadelphia is doing at least its due diligence with regards to the Australian swingman, as he was majorly disappointing in the playoffs.

Danny Green (Philadelphia)

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Along with the aforementioned rumors that also included Danny Green along with Thybulle, The Ringer likewise shared that the Sixers are aggressively shopping Green and the No. 23 pick in order to bolster their roster for 2022-23.

That was corroborated by our very own Michael Scotto, who reported the following:

The Philadelphia 76ers are shopping the 23rd overall pick aggressively with Danny Green to add an impact player who can contribute immediately. Hardy, or anyone else selected by Philadelphia, could be on the move.

With Green having suffered a brutal injury to end his playoffs prematurely, it’s difficult to envision the Sixers getting off of his salary without including the 23rd pick as filler.

We’ll see what they’re able to pull off.

OG Anunoby (Toronto)

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Despite there being smoke surrounding OG Anunoby and his future with the Toronto Raptors lately, our own Scotto put a damper on that smoke when he reported the following this week:

The Toronto Raptors are not looking to trade OG Anunoby, league sources told HoopsHype. For Toronto to consider trading Anunoby, it would have to be a substantial trade package for the soon-to-be 25-year-old forward along the lines of a noteworthy upgrade at center or a top-10 draft pick.

In addition to that, Fischer reported this week that one team that was thought to be a potential landing spot for Anunoby if he did get dealt, the Blazers, are prioritizing the Raptors small forward over Deandre Ayton:

Portland does not appear to be a legitimate landing spot for restricted free agent Deandre Ayton, sources said. The Trail Blazers are expected to retain starting center Jusuf Nurkic, and they are prioritizing Toronto Raptors swingman OG Anunoby in any return for the No. 7 pick in next week’s draft, sources said.

Keep an eye on this situation, as perhaps a team does swoop in with a huge offer to pry Anunoby out of Toronto.

Tobias Harris (Philadelphia)

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Along with Thybulle and Green, Tobias Harris was the main player mentioned by both Fischer and Pompey as a guy the 76ers are shopping this offseason in order to become legitimate title contenders.

Fischer wrote on the topic, stating that although Philadelphia is exploring its options with regards to Harris, the club is also still open to having him return:

Tobias Harris will continue to be mentioned in trade scenarios for Philadelphia as well. The veteran swingman now has only two seasons remaining on the five-year, $180 million contract he signed in 2019. The Sixers appear more than open to Harris returning next season. He has received rave reviews from staffers for his team-first mentality and locker room presence, but the Sixers are exploring all options to improve their roster around Harden and Embiid, as well as rising combo guard Tyrese Maxey.

Whatever the case is, Harris still has two years left on his monster deal. Has he shown enough to prove to Daryl Morey that he can be a third option on a title-winning team? Or will Morey continue to shop Harris’ name in hopes of building a beast around Joel Embiid and James Harden.

We’ll find out this summer.

