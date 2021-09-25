Trade proposal: Sixers move Ben Simmons to Blazers for Damian Lillard

The Philadelphia 76ers are in a standoff with 25-year-old three-time All-Star Ben Simmons when it comes to his trade request. The situation has turned into an ugly soap opera, and the Sixers are paying for it as they prepare for training camp, which starts on Tuesday.

Simmons has told the organization he does not plan to play in another game for the franchise, and he will most likely not be at training camp in Camden, New Jersey. The Sixers are looking to find the right value for a player of his caliber, and team president Daryl Morey has work to do.

In a new trade proposal from TrueHoop, the Sixers send Simmons and either Seth Curry or Matisse Thybulle to the Portland Trail Blazers for Damian Lillard:

The Blazers would prefer to keep Lillard. But if they decide to make a trade, Simmons fits in perfectly next to McCollum, and Lillard fits in perfectly with the 76ers (who recently signed a deal with Lillard’s offseason trainer, friend and former Weber State assistant coach Phil Beckner).

Philadelphia would love to have Lillard on its roster to team with Joel Embiid. The combination of those two star players can change everything about the Sixers. Lillard’s long-range shooting, combined with his clutch performances and Embiid’s dominance, makes a big difference for the Sixers.

On the flip side, the Sixers might not have the time to wait for Lillard to shake free from Portland. The star point guard is very loyal to the Blazers despite his frustrations, and he has not expressed a desire to leave. Philadelphia was hoping to wait on him, but Simmons might have taken away that patient approach.

