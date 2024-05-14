Trade proposal sends Brandon Ingram to Warriors

After being dismissed from playoff contention in the opening round of the play-in tournament, the Golden State Warriors will likely be involved in multiple trade rumors throughout the offseason. Their roster needs upgrading. Multiple high-level talents are expected to be available as teams adjust their roster in light of the new Collective Barganing Agreement.

One player that is widely expected to hit the trade market this summer is Brandon Ingram. The New Orleans Pelicans star struggled during the postseason and hasn’t been the best fit alongside Zion Williamson. In a recent article for SportingNews, Stephen Noh floated the Warriors as a potential destination for the All-Star scorer.

“Steph Curry and company still might have one last run in them,” Noh reasoned. “They didn’t have a reliable second scorer on the roster, leading to a massively disappointing season. Ingram could give that to them and be a good replacement in case Klay Thompson departs in free agency.”

Noh’s trade proposal would see the Warriors send Chris Paul, Moses Moody and two future first-round picks to New Orleans in exchange for Ingram. Losing Moody would hurt, but overall, the package is logical and fair.

Ingram will enter the final year of his contract next season. If the front office is parting with Moody and draft assets, they would likely want a guarantee that Ingram is willing to re-sign with the franchise before finalizing such a trade.

Nevertheless, Ingram would give the Warriors the scoring boost they’ve been missing and would help bridge the gap between the team’s veteran core and young developmental talent. The trade could make sense for both teams.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire