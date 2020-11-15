- [ ] Sources: Nets players’ support for potential James Harden trade not universal

James Harden

If Russell Westbrook trade rumors weren't enough, talks about the Houston Rockets' other superstar, James Harden, have also been swirling around.

One possible destination Harden could land is in Brooklyn with the Nets, but according to SNY sources, the support for such a trade wasn't universal. People around Harden contacted some Nets players to discuss the possibility of the perennial All-Star joining the team, per SNY sources. Some were supportive, but not all players contacted about a potential Harden-to-Brooklyn deal were in favor of it, sources said.



ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported a Nets trade was "resonating" with Harden. Woj added there are no current trade talks between the two teams, saying Houston's thought process is to "run it back" with Harden this season.

The first reason this trade would make sense is the obvious connection with Kevin Durant, as the two played together during their time with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Along with Westbrook, that team had multiple chances to win a ring together.

Replacing Westbrook in this equation would be Kyrie Irving. So that would be three of the best scorers in the NBA all in Brooklyn. A scary situation...if it were to happen.

Harden is still owed about $133 million of his $171.1 million deal he signed last season with the Rockets. So the Nets would need to take that on to go along with Durant and Irving's lucrative deals.

It's all speculation at this point, but the fact that Harden is thinking about his future down in Houston after Westbrook asked the front office for a trade could work out for Brooklyn.