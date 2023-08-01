A's trade Moll to Reds, Peterson to D-backs for two prospects

A's trade Moll to Reds, Peterson to D-backs for two prospects originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Athletics made two trades Monday, one day before the MLB's 3 p.m. PT deadline on Tuesday.

Oakland sent left-handed pitcher Sam Moll and international pool money to the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for prospect Joe Boyle, the team announced Monday. The A's also dealt infielder Jace Peterson and cash considerations to the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for prospect Chad Patrick.

Boyle, who MLB Pipeline ranked as Cincinnati's No. 28 prospect, is a 6-foot-7 right-handed pitcher who had been playing with Double-A side Chattanooga Lookouts. In 19 starts this season, the soon-to-be 24-year-old logged a 4.50 ERA with 122 strikeouts and 75 walks across 84 innings.

Patrick was not listed among the Diamondbacks' top-30 prospects. The 24-year-old right-hander had been playing for Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles, posting a 4.71 ERA with 90 strikeouts and 36 walks across 91 2/3 innings.

Moll, 31, made his debut with the A's in 2017 but went down to collect experience in the minors. He returned to Oakland in 2021 and had been with the team since, posting a 4.54 ERA, 46 strikeouts and 19 walks in 45 games (37 2/3 innings). Moll will look to bolster Cincinnati's pitching depth as the team maintains a narrow lead atop the NL Central.

Peterson, 33, was in the first year of a two-year, $9.5 million contract he signed with Oakland in free agency following a three-year stint with the Milwaukee Brewers. In 281 at-bats across 93 games, the utility man recorded a .221 batting average with 62 hits, 28 RBI and six homers.

Peterson will look to provide additional batting juice to an Arizona side pushing for a playoff spot as it sits third in the NL West.