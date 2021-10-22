Trade market for Rangers target Jack Eichel ‘went quiet’: report

Jack Eichel in blue Sabres jersey 2021

The Rangers have long been rumored as a potential landing spot for Buffalo Sabres star Jack Eichel, but now the saga appears to have taken a new turn.

According to ESPN’s Emily Kaplan, the trade market for the 24-year-old “went quiet,” with Eichel’s representation now “bombarding” the Buffalo front office with medical opinions in one final attempt to convince Buffalo to let Eichel get his preferred surgery.

Kaplan previously reported just a week ago that five teams were in the mix to land Eichel, with the NHL and NHLPA pushing things along behind the scenes.

Eichel has wanted to get disc replacement surgery, but the Sabres have not allowed him to. He failed a physical ahead of training camp and was stripped of his captaincy.

Now, it sounds as if there’s at least a chance that he and his camp try to work things out in Buffalo.