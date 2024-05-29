'We need to trade' - Leeds chairman on player sales

Archie Gray played 52 games for Leeds in all competitions in 2023-24 [Getty Images]

Leeds United chairman Paraag Marathe has refused to rule out player sales in the aftermath of their Championship play-off final defeat by Southampton at Wembley.

Daniel Farke's side were beaten 1-0 by Adam Armstrong's first-half goal on Sunday, having finished third in the regular season and amassed 90 points.

Now Leeds fans fear key players such as Crysencio Summerville and Archie Gray could be sold, which Marathe said he could not discount.

"We have the funds we need to do what we need, but there will need to be some trade-offs because of [profit and sustainability rules]," Marathe told BBC Radio Leeds.

"It is not just outs, it is ins as well, looking at scouting possibilities, but we need to make trade-offs. I can't talk about specific players right now, it is too early.

"There are certain things we need to do and we will make sure we are fully compliant with P and S [profit and sustainability] as we always have been. We'll have to get back to the drawing board and see what deals we need to do."

Marathe also offered his backing to Farke despite the head coach failing to achieve promotion straight back to the Premier League.

"Daniel has been fantastic, I'm excited about working with him next season," Marathe added.

"We had a long-term plan, a long-term commitment; we have to see it through.

"He has the right temperament. I feel confident because we have a four- or five-week head start on last year at least."