Trade for kicker, free agency and more 49ers stories for Cardinals fans

We are at the end of another week in the NFL offseason, which means we take a look around the NFC West to check in on the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

What is new with the San Francisco 49ers?

Below are a few stories for Cardinals fans to know about.

49ers trade for K Zane Gonzalez

The 49ers, who had kicker Robbie Gould move on in free agency, traded for former Cardinals kicker Zane Gonzalez. He played for the Carolina Panthers last season.

49ers never pursued RT Mike McGlinchey

The 49ers lost right tackle Mike McGlinchey to the Denver Broncos in free agency. However, they didn’t really lose him because they made no effort to re-sign him.

49ers sign former Lions DE Austin Bryant

The 49ers added another defensive lineman. Former Lions defensive end Austin Bryant gets a one-year deal with the 49ers.

49ers add former Giants C Jon Feliciano

San Francisco brought back center Jake Brendel on a four-year contract. They added interior depth, landing former Giants starting center Jon Feliciano to a one-year contract.

TE Ross Dwelley returns to 49ers

Dwelley comes back to the 49ers for his sixth season as tight end depth.

