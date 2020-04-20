What would a trade of Joe Thuney say about the Patriots' plan?

Hey, remember when the Patriots tagged Joe Thuney and we figured they'd either work out an extension or trade him?

Well, this was the sixth/fifth-and-a-half item of Mike Reiss' notes Sunday:

5b. Thuney holds all the leverage: With the Patriots tight against the salary cap (about $1 million in space), and having surprisingly assigned the franchise tag to starting left guard Joe Thuney at the top-of-the-market figure of $14.78 million, Thuney's future with the franchise bears watching during the draft. If a guard-needy team is willing to deal a second- or high third-rounder to help fill in the Patriots' draft board, that would have to be something Belichick seriously considers with the knowledge that the sides haven't been close to an extension. Thuney holds notable leverage because of the high franchise-tag figure.

So brace yourself for the possibility of the Patriots trading Thuney for a second or third-round pick this week. On a lesser note, brace for me not loving it.

It's not that I think that would be a bad trade. A second-round pick for a second-team All-Pro guard on the franchise tag is fair. I just wouldn't trade Thuney if I were the Patriots unless a team was really willing to overpay.

With Dante Scarnecchia gone, the Patriots' offensive line is no longer afforded the "eh, they'll figure it out" benefit of the doubt.

Isaiah Wynn could become really good if he's able to stay healthy for a season. He hasn't been able to so far. David Andrews is coming off a lost season and Ted Karras is in Miami. So the Patriots already have questions at left tackle and center. Down their lineman whisperer, why ship out their best lineman?

I haven't been crazy about using the word "rebuild" to describe the Patriots' situation because I don't think you can dip that far if you have Bill Belichick as your head coach. But if the Patriots trade Thuney straight-up for a second or third? Oh yeah, it's a rebuild.

Say the Pats move Thuney for a second-round pick. Carolina (No. 38), Cleveland (No. 41) and Jacksonville (No. 42) would be ideal. Those are very good picks, but then don't you have to take a tackle or guard (depending on where you play Wynn) in the first or second round anyway? And - no offense - it's not like the Patriots' recent track record with the draft guarantees that guy would be a fitting replacement.

Or are you addressing the position later and putting a first-year starting quarterback behind a rookie third/fourth/fifth-rounder? Starting 2019 third-round pick Yodny Cajuste somewhere after he missed his entire rookie season? That sure doesn't seem like the steadiest plan.

So if I'm trading Thuney, I'm making teams overpay.

John Breech of CBS Sports wrote earlier this month that the Browns should trade No. 41 and tight end David Njoku - the 29th overall pick from 2017 who appeared to fall out of favor in Cleveland - to the Pats for Thuney. That's an intriguing trade if the Patriots like Njoku enough to think he'll be a good starting tight end, but if he's anything less? Pass. The idea of making a team that wants Thuney add a roster player to fill another need is smart, though.

And if teams don't want to do that, I'd just extend Thuney. This is certainly a weird time for the Patriots' offense, so while you're paying very little for your quarterback (Tom Brady's dead money is the highest cap hit at the position; Jarrett Stidham or any other QB the Pats might draft will be cheap while on their rookie deal), just pay the guard, even if it's a lot.

Tight end. Linebacker(s). Receiver. Safety eventually. Defensive line eventually. Quarterback, perhaps. Kicker! Offensive line, even if you keep Thuney. The Patriots have so many needs. Taking your best lineman off the roster to just get a pick in the second (or third?!) round is robbing Peter to pay Paul. Unless the trade somehow lets the Patriots fill multiple needs, it wouldn't be one worth making.

Or maybe Belichick is looking at this roster and, for the first time in a long time, thinking, "I can't realistically come close to filling all these needs. Maybe we just won't be very competitive for a year or two."

That doesn't sound like Bill Belichick to me, but it's been an odd offseason. Maybe this is a rebuild after all.

