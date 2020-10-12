Trade: Islanders send Devon Toews to Avalanche for draft picks

The Colorado Avalanche keep putting their salary cap space to good use.

On Monday afternoon they acquired restricted free agent defenseman Devon Toews from the New York Islanders in exchange for two second-round draft picks (2021 and 2022).

The Avalanche now have to re-sign Toews to a new deal.

That should not be an issue given that they still have more than $7 million in salary cap space at their disposal.

Along with acquiring Toews, the Avalanche also re-signed Ryan Graves to a three-year deal on Monday. Tyson Jost also remains unsigned as a restricted free agent.

“Devon is a smart, two-way, puck-moving defenseman who plays 20-plus minutes a night,” said general manager Joe Sakic in a statement released by the team. “He is a durable defender who is excellent in transition and we are excited to add him to our blueline.”

This is a pretty strong addition for an Avalanche team that is building a stellar defense.

Toews, 26, joins a blue line that already features Cale Makar (the league’s rookie of the year), Sam Girard, Graves, Ian Cole, Erik Johnson, and will soon be getting 2019 fourth overall pick Bowen Byram. This deal also comes just a couple of days after they shipped Nikita Zadorov to the Chicago Blackhawks to acquire Brandon Saad, giving them even more forward depth.