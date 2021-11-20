A's trade for former top prospect Brent Honeywell, add five to 40-man

A's acquire ex-top prospect Honeywell, add five to 40-man originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Athletics made several roster moves Friday, highlighted by the acquisition of a former top-15 pitching prospect.

Oakland traded cash considerations to the Tampa Bay Rays for right-handed pitcher Brent Honeywell, the teams announced.

Honeywell was the No. 14 overall prospect in baseball entering the 2018 MLB season, per Baseball America, but major arm injuries derailed his development. Including undergoing Tommy John surgery on his right elbow, the 26-year-old underwent four procedures on his right arm and missed the 2018, 2019 and 2020 seasons.

The 2014 second-round draft pick made his MLB debut with the Rays in April and made three appearances for Tampa Bay. In 4 1/3 innings, he allowed five hits, four earned runs and three walks while striking out two. With Triple-A Durham in 2021, Honeywell had a 3.97 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 81 1/2 innings. He made 13 starts and 18 relief appearances with the Bulls.

With the A's likely to shake up their roster this offseason, Honeywell could be an intriguing arm for the starting rotation or bullpen if he can show he is healthy during spring training.

In addition to acquiring Honeywell, the A's also added five players to the 40-man roster to protect them from the Rule 5 Draft, headlined by shortstop Nick Allen, who is Oakland's No. 3 prospect per MLB Pipeline.

Outfielder Cody Thomas (No. 19 prospect), third baseman Jordan Diaz (No. 11 prospect), right-handed pitcher Jorge Juan (No. 22 prospect) and infield Jonah Bride were the other players added to the 40-man roster.

The 2021 Rule 5 Draft is scheduled to be held Dec. 9 during the Winter Meetings in Orlando, Fla.