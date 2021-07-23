Trade: Flyers take Rasmus Ristolainen off Sabres’ hands for two picks

The Sabres’ offseason of change began on Friday with the team sending defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen to the Flyers for Robert Hagg, a 2021 first-round pick (No. 14 overall), and a 2023 second-rounder.

(The 2021 pick is technically No. 13 overall due to the Coyotes’ having to forfeit their first-round selection.)

This trade comes a day after the Flyers sent defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere and two 2022 draft picks to the Coyotes for “future considerations.” So if you’re tracking at home, GM Chuck Fletcher has traded a 2021 first-round pick, a 2022 second-round pick, a 2022 seventh-round pick, a 2023 second-round pick, Shayne Gostisbehere and Robert Hagg for Rasmus Ristolainen.

Ryan Ellis was acquired over the weekend in a three-team deal that sent Phil Myers to Nashville and Nolan Patrick to Vegas.

Rasmus Ristolainen, acquired by PHI, is a big defenceman who notoriously has put up absolutely horrible results at both ends of the ice consistently throughout his entire career. #AnytimeAnywhere pic.twitter.com/G4TmfNJftU — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 23, 2021

Risotlainen has one year left on his deal carrying $5.4M cap hit. He can be an unrestricted free agent next summer, per Cap Friendly.

Sabres GM Kevyn Adams wanted to get an extra first-round pick in Friday’s draft and accomplished that just hours before he announces the No. 1 overall selection. Buffalo now has six picks in the opening three rounds.

