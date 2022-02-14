Trade: Flames get Tyler Toffoli from Canadiens

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Adam Gretz
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Calgary Flames
    Calgary Flames
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Montreal Canadiens
    Montreal Canadiens
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tyler Toffoli
    Tyler Toffoli
    Canadian ice hockey player
  • Tyler Pitlick
    Tyler Pitlick
    American ice hockey player
  • Johnny Gaudreau
    Johnny Gaudreau
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Calgary Flames are very quickly (and very quietly, it seems) starting to emerge as a legitimate Stanley Cup contender in the Western Conference.

They have one of the best top lines in hockey, a stout defense, excellent goaltending, and a two-time Stanley Cup champion head coach behind their bench in Darryl Sutterr. The one thing they they have been missing: A little bit of scoring depth behind their top duo of Matthew Tkachuk and Johnny Gaudreau.

They addressed that on Monday by acquiring Tyler Toffoli in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens.

In exchange for Toffoli the Flames are sending first-and fifth-round draft picks to the Canadiens, along with prospect Emil Heineman and Tyler Pitlick. The draft pick is top-10 protected.

There is a lot to like about this deal for the Flames. Not only do they get a really good two-way player that can strengthen their forward depth, he also has two years of term remaining on his contract at a salary cap hit of $4.25 million per season. His numbers are down a little bit this season from a year ago, but he is still on pace for around 20 goals while still being a strong possession driver on what has been a bad team. That contract term also might come in handy as some additional insurance in case the Flames are unable to re-sign Gaudreau after this season. Toffoli also has a history with Sutter, winning the Stanley Cup with him in Los Angeles during the 2013-14 season.

It also did not cost them a ton in terms of assets.

[Related: Five likely playoff teams that need to address their depth]

Pitlick is basically a throw-in to make the salary cap work for both sides (no retained salary) while the fifth-round draft pick is not until 2024. The first-round pick is top-10 protected this season. If that pick is in the top-10 (not likely given the Flames’ place in the standings), the Canadiens will instead get a 2023 first-round pick and an additional fourth-round pick as part of the trade.

That leaves the prospect.

Heineman was a second-round pick by the Florida Panthers in 2020 and is having a strong season in Sweden, but it is worth pointing out that he has already been traded twice before he has even signed his first NHL contract. The Panthers traded him to Calgary a year ago as part of the Sam Bennett trade.

It is the first major roster transaction of the Jeff Gorton/Kent Hughes front office and definitely signals more major changes ahead. They did get four pieces back in return, but the ceiling for them is probably low.

Toffoli played a significant role for the Canadiens a year ago in helping them reach the Stanley Cup Final, but this season has quickly fallen apart for the team after several offseason departures and major injuries. Montreal has already overhauled its front office (general manager Marc Bergevin out; Jeff Gorton and Kent Hughes in) and replaced Dominique Ducharme behind the bench with Martin St. Louis. Expect more changes to the roster in the coming weeks.

More NHL News

U.S. women shut down Finland, advance to gold medal game vs. Canada NHL Rink Wrap: Kadri’s new career-high; 4 games on Super Bowl Sunday U.S. men top Germany, earn bye to quarterfinals at 2022 Winter Olympics

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Trade: Flames get Tyler Toffoli from Canadiens originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • PHT Morning Skate: Options for DeBoer; Jagr happy to keep playing at 50

    Monday's collection of links.

  • Jeff Skinner has four goal game for Sabres

    Jeff Skinner had a career game with four goals and one assist to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 5-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens in Sunday's action. (Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Power Rankings: Big Fantasy Surprises 21-22

    Joey Alfieri ranks the biggest fantasy surprises of the 2021-22 season. (Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Greiss makes 32 saves as Red Wings top Flyers again

    Thomas Greiss made 32 saves to help the Detroit Red Wings beat the Philadelphia Flyers for the second time in the four days, 4-2 on Saturday. Rookie Moritz Seider scored a big power-play goal in the third period as Detroit won for the third time in four games overall. Tyler Bertuzzi, Filip Zadina and Michael Rasmussen also scored for the Red Wings, and Dylan Larkin had three assists.

  • Why Detroit Red Wings have confidence as they head on the road

    The Detroit Red Wings hope to keep their momentum rolling as they head into Minnesota for Monday night's game against the Wild.

  • Evander Kane's Sharks exit due to 'combination of things' to Bob Boughner

    There wasnt one incident or a certain thing that happened, Bob Boughner acknowledged. I think it was just a combination of a lot of things.

  • Three lessons Tennessee Titans can take from L.A. Rams' Super Bowl win | Estes

    Bad teams can still study lessons from the Cincinnati Bengals’ turnaround. Good teams – looking at you, Tennessee Titans – can learn from the LA Rams.

  • Zac Taylor explains crucial third-down run by Samaje Perine in Super Bowl LVI

    Zac Taylor talked about one of the game's most critical moments.

  • Eileen Gu's China choice pays off for now

    Olympic skier Eileen Gu has become China's golden girl. And the San Francisco-born skier's closely scrutinized decision to compete for the host nation appears to be paying off - commercially at least.Sales of her red Chinese sportswear Anta ski suit, complete with slipdrag reduction technology, surged 20-fold on Chinese e-commerce platform JD.com.And Luckin Coffee sold out of Gu-endorsed drinks, with a spike in cup-holders bearing her image, with the Chinese chain immediately saying it would launch more Gu-linked products throughout the year. Already Team China's most popular athlete, the fashion model and incoming Stanford student is sponsored by two dozen brands, including Estee Lauder, Victoria's Secret, and Tiffany & Co.Chinese media has buzzed with speculation over Gu's endorsements. News outlet Tianxiashangwang estimated that Gu's earnings since the start of 2021 exceeded 200 million yuan - that's $31.5 million. Michael Payne, former marketing chief of the International Olympic Committee, cited China's aim to get 300 million people involved in winter sports when he described the opportunity for Gu as unprecedented."Coming out of the Summer Games, if you look at the most successful athletes like Michael Phelps, I think we were talking about earning up to $100 million, I think there's no question that if she continues to bring in the golds, she will be in the same league as the likes of Phelps."Gu has so far managed to sidestep controversy during the Games.Despite some online grumbling that she lives a life of privilege unattainable to most. She has avoided directly addressing questions about her citizenship. Her public persona is also low-risk: she supports Black Lives Matter but avoids questions about human rights in China. Instead presenting herself as a bridge-builder and global ambassador for skiing.But there are also potential pitfalls to her success. Bryce Whiteham is an advertising expert: "She is the face on Tiffany, Louis Vuitton, Luckin Coffee and Bank of China. These brands are all over the shops. As we know in marketing there is reach and frequency and there is point in time when you see an advertisement too many times, you start to get burnt out by it."Her decision to compete for China has drawn criticism in the United States.While in China she must navigate what has been tightening oversight over celebrities, after many stars were canceled by the authorities after missteps.

  • Senators’ Watson suspended two games for hit on Bruins’ Ahcan

    The league labels it a "late, high hit" that made significant contact with the head.

  • Draymond Green, Deebo Samuel react to Odell Beckham Jr.'s Super Bowl injury

    Draymond Green and Deebo Samuel reacted to Odell Beckham Jr. sustaining a knee injury.

  • Hometown heroes: Rochester-area Olympic medal winners over the years

    Pittsford native Chris Lillis joins long list of Rochester-area natives who have won Olympic medals.

  • 2022 NFL mock draft roundup 4.0: A QB option for Eagles

    In the latest mock draft roundup, let's take a look at a quarterback possibility for the Eagles. By Dave Zangaro

  • NHL Rink Wrap: Kadri’s new career-high; 4 games on Super Bowl Sunday

    What happened in the NHL on Sunday, plus Monday's big story.

  • Detroit Red Wings game vs. Minnesota Wild: Time, TV channel, more info

    Detroit Red Wings game time, TV channel info, radio, score, live updates and analysis as they play the Minnesota Wild

  • NY Racing announces Daytona 500 bid with Greg Biffle's Cup Series return

    NY Racing announced Monday that Greg Biffle will return to the NASCAR Cup Series this week, bidding to qualify for the season-opening Daytona 500 (2:30 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM). The organization revealed Biffle would drive its No. 44 Grambling State University/HBCU League Pass Plus Chevrolet, confirming the news that the team teased through its […]

  • The Tobacco Giant That Won't Stop Funding Anti-Smoking Programs for Kids

    Plenty of research finds that industry-funded initiatives don't work

  • CCL to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Results, Friday, February 25, 2022, at 7:30 a.m. ET

    TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE /February 14, 2022 / CCL Industries Inc.B) a world leader in specialty label, security and packaging solutions for global corporations, government institutions, small businesses and consumers, will be releasing its Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 results at 5:30 p.

  • NFL betting: Chiefs, Bills open as favorites for Super Bowl LVII

    The Chiefs and Bills have better Super Bowl odds for next season than both the Rams and Bengals.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Glowed Brighter Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), the semiconductor giant, climbed higher in Monday trading -- up 3.7% as of 11:30 a.m. ET -- as investors began looking forward to the potential of a positive earnings surprise when Nvidia reports Wednesday evening. Analysts predict that Q4 earnings, when they come out, will see Nvidia reap the rewards of a 48% year-over-year increase in sales and a 58% increase in profits, and a positive earnings report from archrival AMD earlier this month is reinforcing that view. Adding to the excitement, this morning, Nvidia announced that its upcoming GTC (Graphics Technology Conference) 2022 in March will feature "a news-filled keynote by its founder and CEO Jensen Huang."