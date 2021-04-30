Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman’s unwillingness to trade back in the first round has been a running theme of his tenure with the NFC East team and his previous stint with the Panthers, but he insisted last week that it was an “urban myth” and that his position is that he won’t get “fleeced” in order to make a deal happen.

On Thursday night, Gettleman got an offer from the Bears that he didn’t judge to be an attempt to fleece him and pulled the trigger for the first time. He got the 20th pick, a 2021 fifth-rounder, a 2022 first-rounder, and a 2022 fourth-rounder from the Bears in exchange for the 11th pick.

“Obviously it was too good an opportunity,” Gettleman said. “It added too much value, and we felt very comfortable with where our board was and we felt comfortable with who would be there, who would be available in that slot. So, we made it. We did it. We added a one and a four next year. Another pick for this year and another pick for next year. We were very pleased we were able to make the play.”

Gettleman said he prized the picks in 2022 because “there’s a lot of unknowns” about this year’s prospects as a result of COVID-19’s impact on the pre-draft scouting process.

The Giants took wide receiver Kadarius Toney with the 20th pick.

Trade down with Bears too good an opportunity for Dave Gettleman to pass up originally appeared on Pro Football Talk