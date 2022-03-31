Trade for DK Metcalf? Why NFL Draft is more likely for next Patriots WR

Trade for Metcalf? Why NFL Draft is more likely for next Pats WR originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Is DK Metcalf a realistic option for the wide receiver-needy New England Patriots?

Metcalf is entering the final year of his rookie contract for a Seattle Seahawks team that's shedding talent. They traded star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos earlier this offseason and released veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner, who signed with the Los Angeles Rams.

At 24 years old, Metcalf already is one of the game's most productive wideouts. The Ole Miss product is coming off a 75-reception season with 967 yards and a career-high 12 touchdowns. The previous year, he racked up 1,303 receiving yards and 10 TDs.

It's been a quiet offseason for New England, but would Bill Belichick and Co. splurge for a young, talented receiver like Metcalf if he's available? Phil Perry shared his thoughts on a potential deal in the latest episode of the Next Pats Podcast.

Next Pats: Trade for DK Metcalf? Why NFL Draft is more likely for the next Patriots receiver | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

"That's not a move I would bet on the Patriots making," Perry said. "Even though he seems to check a lot of boxes for them right now. And you never say never with Bill Belichick. So, let's not completely rule it out. But this is an elite specimen at the position and we just saw -- I'm not saying he's on Tyreek Hill's level -- but we just saw what the Dolphins gave up just to trade for Tyreek Hill, to have the opportunity to sign him to a massive extension. Again, I'm not saying that's what it would take for a team to acquire DK Metcalf, but you're in all likelihood talking about pretty significant draft capital for a player on the last year of his deal that's going to be looking for a big extension. ...

"If the pick to get him is only a fourth-rounder, then of course that's a different story. But if you're talking about second round, first round, more than that even potentially, then that's where I think it's safe to say the Patriots would not be in on that kind of maneuver. Again, never say never, but I wouldn't bet on it based on some of the conversations I've had."

Story continues

Perry believes rather than spending significant capital to acquire Metcalf, the Patriots prefer to add talent in the position via the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft.

"It's a loaded draft at that position," he said. "There are size and speed players available. ... So, DK Metcalf, I would say don't bet on it. Look to the draft.

The draft is scheduled to kick off on April 28. The Patriots will be on the clock with the 21st overall pick.

Also discussed in the episode: What we learned about the Patriots from the NFL owners meetings. Phil Perry's latest mock draft: Patriots dip into Michigan pool for speed on D. Emory Hunt on whether the Patriots can get a "Leonard Fournette" type RB in the draft. Breaking down which cornerbacks could be "Perfect Patriots," and an interview with Cincinnati WR Alec Pierce.

Check out the latest episode of the Next Pats Podcast on the NBC Sports Boston Podcast Network, or watch on YouTube below: