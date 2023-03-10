How trade for DJ Moore impacts Bears’ salary cap in 2023

The Chicago Bears traded the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Carolina Panthers for a massive haul. Not only does Chicago receive two first-rounders (2023, 2024) and two second-rounders (2023, 2025), but they land wide receiver in DJ Moore.

The addition of Moore gives quarterback Justin Fields a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver, which was a huge need this offseason. Moore has recorded three 1,000-yard seasons in his first five yards in the league, and he’s never had less than 788 receiving yards in a season.

But how does Moore’s acquisition impact the Bears’ salary cap in 2023?

Last March, Moore signed a three-year extension with the Panthers worth $61.88 million, which included $41.8 million guaranteed.

According to Spotrac, Moore’s remaining contract is three years for $52.3 million, as the Panthers will eat the $14.625 million in dead money. Moore is slated to have salary cap hits of $20.2 million (2023), $16.1 million (2024) and $16.1 million (2025).

Even with Moore’s $20.2 million salary cap hit in 2023, the Bears are slated to have roughly $75 million in salary cap space — still the most in the NFL — heading into free agency.

Simply put, Chicago just landed a top wide receiver and still has plenty of resources to work with as general manager Ryan Poles looks to rebuild this roster this offseason.

