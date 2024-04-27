Trade details on Saints’ deal with Packers to pick CB Kool-Aid McKinstry
The New Orleans Saints made a big move in the 2024 NFL draft, cutting a deal with the Green Bay Packers so they could trade up in Round 2 and pick Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry. But what did it cost them?
Green Bay sent the No. 41 pick to New Orleans that they originally got from the New York Jets in a trade for Aaron Rodgers last year. In exchange for that, the Saints sent their second rounder at No. 45 as well as two Day 3 picks: a fifth-round selection at No. 168 and a sixth rounder at No. 190.
Let’s lay it out a little more cleanly:
Saints get: No. 41 (Round 2)
Packers get: No. 45 (Round 2), No. 168 (Round 5), and No. 190 (Round 6)
That seems like a lot, but the Saints still own five picks in the last three rounds: three in Round 5 and one each in Rounds 6 and 7. So we can’t rule out more moves as the draft continues. We’re guessing the Saints won’t sit still between picks 41 and 150.