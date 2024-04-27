Trade details on Saints’ deal with Packers to pick CB Kool-Aid McKinstry

The New Orleans Saints made a big move in the 2024 NFL draft, cutting a deal with the Green Bay Packers so they could trade up in Round 2 and pick Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry. But what did it cost them?

Green Bay sent the No. 41 pick to New Orleans that they originally got from the New York Jets in a trade for Aaron Rodgers last year. In exchange for that, the Saints sent their second rounder at No. 45 as well as two Day 3 picks: a fifth-round selection at No. 168 and a sixth rounder at No. 190.

Let’s lay it out a little more cleanly:

Saints get: No. 41 (Round 2)

Packers get: No. 45 (Round 2), No. 168 (Round 5), and No. 190 (Round 6)

That seems like a lot, but the Saints still own five picks in the last three rounds: three in Round 5 and one each in Rounds 6 and 7. So we can’t rule out more moves as the draft continues. We’re guessing the Saints won’t sit still between picks 41 and 150.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire