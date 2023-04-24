Trade details between Packers and Jets for QB Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers and New York Jets agreed to a trade that will send four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the Jets in exchange for premium draft picks.

Here are the trade details, via Adam Schefter of ESPN:

Packers get:

No. 13 overall pick (first round)

No. 42 overall pick (second round)

No. 207 overall pick (sixth round)

Conditional second-round pick in 2024

Jets get:

QB Aaron Rodgers

No. 15 overall pick (first round)

No. 170 overall pick (fifth round)

Per Schefter, the conditional second-round pick becomes a first-round pick if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the Jets snaps in 2023.

In other words, the Packers got an improved first-round pick in 2023, a second second-round pick in 2023 and a potential first-round pick (and no less than a second-rounder) in 2024 in exchange for Rodgers and a worse draft slot (by 37 positions) on a Day 3 pick in 2023.

The Packers did not have to provide insurance in the form of 2025 draft picks against Rodgers only playing one season.

A good deal for both sides? The Jets are getting a Hall of Fame quarterback with a big new chip on his shoulder and a chance to chase a Super Bowl in 2023. The Packers are getting premium draft picks in the next two drafts to help Jordan Love, the new starting quarterback in Green Bay.

