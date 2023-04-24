Trade details between Packers and Jets for QB Aaron Rodgers
The Green Bay Packers and New York Jets agreed to a trade that will send four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the Jets in exchange for premium draft picks.
Here are the trade details, via Adam Schefter of ESPN:
Packers get:
No. 13 overall pick (first round)
No. 42 overall pick (second round)
No. 207 overall pick (sixth round)
Conditional second-round pick in 2024
Jets get:
QB Aaron Rodgers
No. 15 overall pick (first round)
No. 170 overall pick (fifth round)
Per Schefter, the conditional second-round pick becomes a first-round pick if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the Jets snaps in 2023.
In other words, the Packers got an improved first-round pick in 2023, a second second-round pick in 2023 and a potential first-round pick (and no less than a second-rounder) in 2024 in exchange for Rodgers and a worse draft slot (by 37 positions) on a Day 3 pick in 2023.
The Packers did not have to provide insurance in the form of 2025 draft picks against Rodgers only playing one season.
A good deal for both sides? The Jets are getting a Hall of Fame quarterback with a big new chip on his shoulder and a chance to chase a Super Bowl in 2023. The Packers are getting premium draft picks in the next two drafts to help Jordan Love, the new starting quarterback in Green Bay.