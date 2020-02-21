Trade Deadline Week

The NHL trade deadline is Monday at 3:00PM ET and while there have been plenty of trades this past week, especially involving defensemen, it is likely that there will be plenty more Monday. Stay fixed on Rotoworld for up-to-the-minute deals and analysis as well as team grades on Tuesday as well as a live blog Monday.

There will be only one game played Monday, so that will give players enough time to get to their new squads.

It’s a busy week so let’s get to it!

WEEK OF FEBRUARY 24-MARCH 1

4 Games – Calgary, Columbus, Florida, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York Rangers, Ottawa, Vancouver

3 Games – Anaheim, Boston, Buffalo, Carolina, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Detroit, Edmonton, Los Angeles, Montreal, Nashville, New York Islanders, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, St. Louis, San Jose, Tampa Bay, Toronto, Vegas, Washington, Winnipeg

2 Games - Arizona

Calgary, New Jersey and Vancouver play all four games on the road.

Anaheim, Columbus, Florida, Montreal, Nashville, St. Louis and Tampa Bay play three games at home.

Chicago, Dallas, the New York Rangers and Pittsburgh play three games on the road.

INJURIES

Mikko Rantanen suffered an apparent shoulder injury and is out for weeks. (Click here to see the rest of the injury list.)

ANAHEIM

Games this week

vs. Edmonton, vs. Pittsburgh, vs. New Jersey

Tired: None

Rested: vs. New Jersey (Sunday)

Notes

Ondrej Kase has missed the last two weeks with the flu but returned to practice Thursday. He has been mentioned in trade rumors as he scored 20 goals two seasons ago in 66 games and had 11 last season in 30 contests before injuries proved to be his downfall. While he has only seven goals in 49 games thus far, teams like his potential. The make up game against St. Louis which was postponed on February 11 when Jay Bouwmeester suffered a cardiac episode, will be played on March 11. Cam Fowler is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Ryan Miller could be dealt by Monday as there are team’s looking for an experienced backup goaltender. Ryan Getzlaf has 38 points to lead the Ducks in scoring.

ARIZONA

Games this week

vs. Florida, vs. Buffalo

Tired: None

Rested: vs. Buffalo (Saturday)

Notes

The Coyotes have been faltering of late as they have dropped their last two contests. They are currently out of a playoff spot and have played the most games in the Western Conference as they have 18 games left with just over six weeks to go in the regular season. Jakob Chychrun missed Thursday’s game with a lower-body injury. The Coyotes put Barrett Hayton back in the lineup Thursday as he saw his first NHL action since November 29. He is a future star but has only one goal and four points in 15 NHL games this season. Darcy Kuemper was back on the ice for practice Tuesday. He has been out with a lower-body injury since December 19 and there still isn’t a timetable for his return. His injury has been huge for Arizona as he was arguably the best goalie in the NHL this season before the injury.

BOSTON

Games this week

vs. Calgary, vs. Dallas, @ New York Islanders

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Bruins continue to lead the NHL in the Presidents Trophy race, but their top challenger is Tampa Bay, who they are fighting in the Atlantic Division for supremacy. David Pastrnak is tied atop the goal-scoring lead with Toronto’s Auston Matthews as both have 43 goals, two better than Alex Ovechkin. Patrice Bergeron has goals in each of his last four games and five of his last six. Charlie McAvoy has six points in his last seven games. Jake DeBrusk is pointless in his last five games. Torey Krug has a goal and two assists in his last eight games. Fortunately for his fantasy owners, he had two goals and four points, nine games ago.

BUFFALO

Games this week

@ Colorado, @ Vegas, @ Arizona

Tired: @ Arizona (Saturday)

Rested: None

Notes

The Sabres are in the American Southwest this week and play all three games in four nights. Carter Hutton should get a couple of starts with Jonas Johansson getting one start. The return to action of rookie Victor Olofsson was a big boost for the Sabres as he has three goals and five points in the three games since missing six weeks with a lower-body injury. The Sabres suspended Zach Bogosian for refusing to report to their Rochester farm team after they sent him to the minors. The Sabres inked Taylor Leier to a one-year/two-way contract and left him in the AHL. Kyle Okposo picked up his 500th NHL point on Sunday.

CALGARY

Games this week

@ Boston, @ Nashville, @ Tampa Bay, @ Florida

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Flames play four times this week including three games in four nights. David Rittich should play at least twice, and maybe three times with Cam Talbot receiving the remainder of the starts. Travis Hamonic has missed almost two weeks with an undisclosed ailment and is still week-to-week. He is expected back before the end of the season but when is still up in the air. Mark Giordano is expected to travel with the team during this road trip and the hope is that he will be able to play at some point as he recovers from a hamstring injury. Andrew Mangiapane has been seeing second line action with Matthew Tkachuk and Mikael Backlund of late and rewarded the Flames with three goals and four points Monday.

CAROLINA

Games this week

vs. Dallas, vs. Colorado, @ Montreal

Tired: @ Montreal (Saturday)

Rested: None

Notes

The Hurricanes are in a battle for the final playoff spot as they are in eighth place, tied with the New York Islanders in the East. The Metropolitan Division has been the best this season and at least one team will be on the outside looking in, at the playoffs. Andrei Svechnikov has an eight-game points streak. Sebastian Aho has been red-hot of late as well as he has a 10-game points streak with 10 goals and 16 points. He has been on fire and sits at 34 goals and 57 points in 59 games this season. The Hurricanes have picked up defenseman Joey Keane from the Rangers in exchange for Julien Gauthier. The NHL will hold an outdoor game in Raleigh next season.

CHICAGO

Games this week

@ St. Louis, @ Tampa Bay, @ Florida

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Blackhawks are on the road for all three games this week. Dominik Kubalik scored twice Wednesday, and the rookie has 25 goals and 38 points this season in 58 games. He is second in goals on the Blackhawks, trailing Patrick Kane by a pair. Robin Lehner has been slumping of late, giving up 14 goals in his last three games, albeit, on 113 shots as he is seeing plenty of rubber. His GAA is up to 3.01 this year, after he was sensational last season with the Islanders, with a 2.13 GAA. Alex Nylander scored twice Saturday. He had only two goals in his previous 34 contests. Ryan Carpenter has been seeing second line action between Brandon Saad and Kane of late.

COLORADO

Games this week

vs. Buffalo, @ Carolina, @ Nashville

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Avalanche play three times in four nights this week. Philipp Grubauer is on the sidelines so Pavel Francouz should get at least two starts with Hunter Miska playing the other contest. The Avalanche suffered a big setback when Mikko Rantanen suffered an upper-body injury (shoulder) that is expected to keep him out for weeks according to coach Jared Bednar. Nathan MacKinnon has points in eight of his last nine games and 84 points this season and is tied for second in NHL scoring with David Pastrnak. Andre Burakovsky is having a strong season with 20 goals and 45 points in 56 games. The Avs did nicely when they acquired him in the off-season from Washington for Scott Kosmachuk and a second and third round pick in 2020. Cale Makar has three assists in his last two games after going pointless in his three previous outings.

COLUMBUS

Games this week

vs. Ottawa, @ Minnesota, vs. Minnesota, vs. Vancouver

Tired: @ Minnesota (Tuesday)

Rested: vs. Minnesota (Friday) vs. Vancouver (Sunday)

Notes

The Blue Jackets play four games this week including a home-and-home series with Minnesota (although the Wild have a game against Detroit in between the two). Look for Nick Foligno to be involved if there is any rough stuff. Columbus has been in a big slump of late, losing seven in a row (0-3-4) and are precariously holding onto a playoff spot. Joonas Korpisalo could be back with the Blue Jackets this week as he has been sent to the minors on a conditioning stint. Korpisalo suffered a knee injury December 29 and has been out ever since. Oliver Bjorkstrand leads Columbus with 21 goals and he has missed 13 games through injury. He suffered an ankle injury late Thursday and out for the rest of the season. Zach Werenski leads all NHL defensemen with 18 goals.

DALLAS

Games this week

@ Carolina, @ Boston, @ St. Louis

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Stars are two points out of first in the Central, trailing the Blues, but do have one game in hand. Jamie Benn picked up a major for boarding and a 10-minute misconduct Wednesday for a hit on Oliver Ekman-Larsson of the Coyotes but will not face any supplemental discipline. Corey Perry had a goal and an assist in the same game, to snap a six-game pointless streak. Alexander Radulov missed three games with an upper-body injury but returned to action Wednesday. Joe Pavelski saw his seven-game points streak come to an end Wednesday. Pavelski had five goals and nine points during the streak. Ben Bishop has won three in a row and sits at 21-12-4 with a 2.37 GAA and a .925 save percentage this season.

DETROIT

Games this week

vs. New Jersey, vs. Minnesota, @ Ottawa

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Red Wings have some injuries to deal with (and a league-worst 15-43-4 record) as Filip Zadina is out two-three weeks with a lower-body injury, while Filip Hronek is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Anthony Mantha has yet to score in his five games since returning from a punctured lung but does have five assists. He missed 28 games with the injury. You have to wonder if this is the end of the line for Jimmy Howard as the netminder is 2-22-2 this season and 0-17-2 in his last 19 decisions. With a GAA of 4.08, he has been by far, the worst goalie in the NHL this season. Mike Green used to be a stud offensive defenseman but he has only three goals and 10 points in 47 games with a minus-30 rating.

EDMONTON

Games this week

@ Anaheim, @ Vegas, vs. Winnipeg

Tired: @ Vegas (Wednesday)

Rested: None

Notes

The Oilers are hoping to get Connor McDavid back in the lineup this week, if not sooner. He practiced Thursday as he is recovering from a quad injury and could return as early as February 21. GM Ken Holland said this week that no team has inquired about Jesse Puljujarvi and the Oilers aren’t ‘really’ shopping him. He is playing quite well in Finland with 19 goals and 45 points in 47 games with 50 penalty minutes and you have to wonder if he will return to the Oilers next season or just continue to play in his native Finland. The Oilers have recalled defenseman Evan Bouchard but he was healthy scratch Wednesday. James Neal is still looking at a couple of more weeks on the sidelines as he suffered a setback from his foot injury.

FLORIDA

Games this week

@ Arizona, vs. Toronto, vs. Chicago, vs. Calgary

Rested: None

Notes

The Panthers play four games with three coming in four nights. Sergei Bobrovsky should get the call three times with Sam Montembeault getting one start. They complete their five-game road trip out West before returning home for three games. Bobrovsky continues to struggle as he gave up five goals on 40 shots to the Kings. He looked good against Anaheim, giving up one goal on 36 shots the night before but the Panthers are giving up too many shots to weak opponents at this time. Florida acquired Danick Martel from Tampa Bay for Anthony Greco in a trade of minor leaguers. They also picked up Mason Marchment from the Maple Leafs, giving up the diminutive Denis Malgin. Jonathan Huberdeau has a five-game points streak with three goals and eight points, to give him 22 goals and 76 points in 61 games. His 92 points from a year ago doesn’t seem like an outlier now.

LOS ANGELES

Games this week

vs. Pittsburgh, vs. New Jersey, @ Vegas

Tired: @ Vegas (Sunday)

Rested: None

Notes

The Kings complete their five-game homestand this week. Gabriel Vilardi made his NHL debut Thursday and it was a successful one as he scored once and added an assist. The Kings are quite high on their former first-round pick and 11th overall in the 2017 Draft who missed almost all of last season with a back injury. Jeff Carter is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Los Angeles dealt Alec Martinez to Vegas for a pair of second round picks. They also sent Tyler Toffoli to Vancouver, receiving Tim Schaller, highly-regarded prospect Tyler Madden, a second-round pick in 2020 and a conditional fourth-round selection in 2022. Toffoli was the third-star of the week as he had four goals in two games including the first ever hat trick in an outdoor game.

MINNESOTA

Games this week

vs. Columbus, @ Detroit, @ Columbus, vs. Washington

Tired: @ Columbus (Friday)

Rested: vs. Columbus (Tuesday)

Notes

The Wild play four games this week including a pair against Columbus. Luke Kunin and Marcus Foligno have been in multiple fights this season for the Wild if things between the two teams heat up. Kevin Fiala has six goals in his last eight games as well as five assists as the trade last season for Mikael Granlund seems to be looking better and better for the Wild. The situation in Minnesota looks to have settled down after last week’s firing of Bruce Boudreau as well as the trade of Jason Zucker to Pittsburgh. Zach Parise leads the Wild with 21 goals while Eric Staal is tops in points with 41. Alex Galchenyuk has scored once in four games since his trade from Pittsburgh.

MONTREAL

Games this week

Vs. Vancouver, vs. New York Rangers, vs. Carolina

Tired: None

Rested: vs. Carolina (Saturday)

Notes

The Canadiens received great news when Shea Weber returned to the lineup this week after an injury the previous week. He had been expected to miss four-six weeks but lo and behold, he was back on the ice Tuesday. The Canadiens have been getting plenty of offense from their blueline as Weber has 14 goals while Jeff Petry and Ben Chiarot each have nine. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said up front as only Tomas Tatar and Brendan Gallagher have 20 goals, while five others have 12-15. The Canadiens made a small deal as they acquired Joseph Blandisi and Jake Luccini from Pittsburgh for Riley Barber and Phil Varone. Victor Mete is day-to-day after blocking a shot with his foot.

NASHVILLE

Games this week

vs. Ottawa, vs. Calgary. vs. Colorado

Tired: vs. Ottawa (Tuesday)

Rested: None

Notes

The Predators are expected to get Ryan Ellis back on February 21. He suffered a concussion during the Winter Classic on January 1 and has not played since. The Predators have started Juuse Saros in six of the nine February games as Pekka Rinne seems to have lost his touch. Rinne played well on Sunday in giving up one goal on 29 shots against the Blues but gave up four goals on 17 shots in just over a period against Vancouver on the 10th as he has started only three times in the last three weeks. Roman Josi has a huge lead in points as he has 57 to Filip Forsberg’s 40. No Predator has hit the 20-goal mark with Forsberg’s 18 on top. The Predators are still four points out of a playoff spot and are 10th in the West.

NEW JERSEY

Games this week

@ Detroit, @ San Jose, @ Los Angeles, @ Anaheim

Tired: @ Anaheim (Sunday)

Rested: None

Notes

The Devils play all four games on the road including three games in four nights in California. Mackenzie Blackwood should get a trio of starts with Cory Schneider playing once. Schneider was recalled Thursday as the Devils placed Louis Domingue on waivers. P.K. Subban showed some signs of offense Thursday with the game-winner but he has only seven goals and 14 points in 59 games this season. GM Tom Fitzgerald said that Tavis Zajac will not be traded at or near the trade deadline. Jack Hughes is seeing action on the top line, albeit as a winger, as he is playing alongside Nico Hischier and Kyle Palmieri. The Devils made a big trade, dealing Blake Coleman to Tampa Bay for former first round pick Nolan Foote and a first-rounder in 2020 (Vancouver’s). They also dealt Andy Greene to the Islanders for David Quenneville and a second-round pick in 2021.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS

Games this week

vs. New York Rangers, @ St. Louis, vs. Boston

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Islanders picked up some much-needed blueline help when they acquired veteran Andy Greene from New Jersey, giving up David Quenneville and a second-round pick in 2021. They had been going with five-and-a-half defensemen according to coach Barry Trotz as he had been using rookie Noah Dobson sparingly in the third period in close games. Dobson was a healthy scratch Wednesday. The Islanders went 15-0-2 very early in the season and were atop my Power Rankings in early November, but they have faltered since and are now ninth in the East. They are 15-20-4 without that amazing streak. The Islanders sent defenseman Sebastian Aho to the minors once they picked up Greene.

NEW YORK RANGERS

Games this week

@ New York Islanders, @ Montreal, @ Philadelphia, vs. Philadelphia

Tired: @ Philadelphia (Friday)

Rested: None

Notes

The Rangers play three games in four nights as part of their four-game week. If they are unable to deal Alexandar Georgiev by Monday, Igor Shesterkin should play twice or three times if healthy, while Georgiev will play the remainder with Henrik Lundqvist likely remaining on the sidelines. New York acquired yet another goaltender when they picked up Jean-Francois Berube from the Flyers for future considerations. The Rangers play the Flyers in a home-and-home series. If Chris Kreider is still with the Rangers after the trade deadline, he could be a menace to Philadelphia, but Brendan Lemieux is the likeliest to drop his gloves if the situation arises. They also dealt Joey Keane to Carolina for Julien Gauthier. Tony DeAngelo is back in the lineup after missing a pair of games

OTTAWA

Games this week

@ Columbus, @ Nashville, vs. Vancouver, vs. Detroit

Tired: @ Nashville (Tuesday)

Rested: None

Notes

The Senators play four games this week including three games in four nights. Look for Craig Anderson and Marcus Hogberg to share the net. Anders Nilsson partook in practice on Wednesday for the first time since suffering a concussion on December 16. His timetable for a return is still up in the air. Anthony Duclair finally scored this week for the first time in 22 games. Ottawa picked up Aaron Luchuk from Toronto for Max Veronneau. They dealt Dylan DeMelo to Winnipeg for a third-round selection in 2020. Ottawa also claimed Jayce Hawryluk from Florida and he has a chance to do some damage up front on a young Senators squad. The big trade chip continues to be Jean-Gabriel Pageau as the UFA-to-be has 24 goals and 40 points in 59 games including three goals and six points in his last three games.

PHILADELPHIA

Games this week

vs. San Jose, vs. New York Rangers, @ New York Rangers

Tired: None

Rested: vs. New York Rangers (Friday)

Notes

The Flyers play a home-and-home series against Philadelphia this week and if there are any fisticuffs Joel Farabee has been the top penalty minutes player on the Flyers and he has been in a couple of fights. Travis Konecny had three points Thursday against Columbus and has 21 goals and 54 points in 58 games including six points in his last two games. Shayne Gostisbehere is in Lehigh Valley on a conditioning stint. He has missed 17 of the Flyers last 18 games after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his knee in early January. Ivan Provorov leads all NHL defensemen with seven power play goals, one better than Kris Letang. Nolan Patrick had a non-contact jersey at practice Monday. He has been out all season with a migraine disorder and hopes to start playing again soon, although the Flyers won’t rush it.

PITTSBURGH

Games this week

@ Los Angeles, @ Anaheim, @ San Jose

Tired: @ San Jose (Saturday)

Rested: None

Notes

The Penguins play three games in four nights as they are in California all week. Expect to see Matt Murray and Tristan Jarry each play at least once with coach Mike Sullivan going with the hot hand in the first game in Los Angeles. Dominik Kahun suffered a left leg injury in a 4-0 loss to Toronto Thursday when he blocked a Denis Malgin shot. The Penguins picked up some depth when acquiring Riley Barber and Phil Varone from Montreal for Joseph Blandisi and Jacob Lucchini. Brian Dumoulin has started skating again as he has been out since November 30 after undergoing ankle surgery. Jason Zucker has three goals and four points in five games since his trade from Minnesota. It does not hurt your value when you have Sidney Crosby as your center as Zucker well knows.

ST. LOUIS

Games this week

vs. Chicago, vs. New York Islanders, vs. Dallas

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Blues have won two in a row after losing five in a row (0-3-2), the most recent win coming when Jordan Binnington only had to make 14 saves in a 1-0 win over Arizona. The Blues acquired Marco Scandella from the Montreal Canadiens in exchanged for a 2020 second-round pick and a conditional 2021 fourth rounder. Robert Thomas is centering David Perron and Zach Sanford on the second unit. Jay Bouwmeester is back in St. Louis and is well on his way to recovering after suffering a cardiac episode on the bench in Anaheim that forced cancellation of the contest. The make up day is March 11 with the Blues game against Florida slated for March 10, moved to the ninth. Oskar Sundqvist was activated this week after missing eight games with a lower-body injury.

SAN JOSE

Games this week

@ Philadelphia, vs. New Jersey, vs. Pittsburgh

Tired: None

Rested: vs. Pittsburgh (Saturday)

Notes

The Sharks had another huge injury this past week as Erik Karlsson is gone for the season with a broken thumb. Tim Heed will see more action in the lineup and he scored his first of the season Thursday. Joe Thornton could be on the move as the veteran is looking to get his name etched on the Stanley Cup for the first time. Boston and Colorado are interested according to League executives. Logan Couture (fractured ankle) could practice as early as Monday. The Sharks dealt Brenden Dillon to Washington for a second-round pick in 2020 and a conditional third rounder in 2021. Brent Burns saw his six-game points streak end on Thursday.

TAMPA BAY

Games this week

vs. Toronto, vs. Chicago, vs. Calgary

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Lightning made a huge deal in acquiring Blake Coleman from New Jersey, giving up Nolan Foote, their first-round pick and 27th overall in 2019, as well as the Vancouver Canucks first-rounder in 2020, which was acquired by Tampa Bay in the J.T. Miller trade. Watch out for the Lightning on the penalty kill as Coleman and Brayden Point should be a dynamic duo, capable of turning things around and going on the offensive. Coleman is playing on the third line with Tyler Johnson and Yanni Gourde. The Lightning finally lost Thursday as Vegas beat the odds and ended Tampa Bay’s 11-game winning streak. Steven Stamkos has points in each of his last 13 games and sits at 29 goals and 64 points in 55 contests. Point missed Thursday’s game with the flu.

TORONTO

Games this week

@ Tampa Bay, @ Florida, vs. Vancouver

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

I think the Maple Leafs should pay me to go to the Scotiabank Arena. I have now been twice this season. They beat the Islanders 3-0 on January 4 and then on Thursday shut out Pittsburgh 4-0. In the other 60 games, Toronto has given up 204 goals. The Maple Leafs made a couple of deals this week, picking up Denis Malgin from Florida for Mason Marchment and in a much smaller deal, got Max Veronneau from Ottawa for Aaron Luchuk. Kasperi Kapanen looked like a completely different player Thursday, scoring a beautiful goal and then fighting Jared McCann. Zach Hyman has 19 goals in only 43 games and is two away from tying a career high. Andreas Johnsson is gone for the rest of the season after successful knee surgery that will keep him on the shelf for six months. Despite the recent poor play of Frederik Andersen, coach Sheldon Keefe stuck with him Thursday (and rightfully so) and was rewarded with a 24-save shutout over the Penguins.

VANCOUVER

Games this week

@ Montreal, @ Ottawa, @ Toronto, @ Columbus

Tired: @ Columbus (Sunday)

Rested: None

Notes

The Canucks play four games on the road this week including three games in four nights. Look for Jacob Markstrom to get the start three times with Thatcher Demko playing once. The Canucks picked up Tyler Toffoli from Los Angeles, giving up Tim Schaller, prospect Tyler Madden, a second-round pick in 2020 and a conditional fourth rounder in 2022. Toffoli lined up with Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller in what could be one of the best lines in the NHL. Brock Boeser could be out for the season with a rib cartilage fracture while Micheal Ferland was shut down in his first AHL game after he continued to suffer the effects of a concussion. Hopefully, he will be okay to return at training camp in September. Josh Leivo is out the remainder of the regular season as he recovers from a fractured kneecap suffered on December 19.

VEGAS

Games this week

vs. Edmonton. vs. Buffalo, vs. Los Angeles

Tired: None

Rested: vs. Edmonton (Tuesday), vs. Los Angeles (Sunday)

Notes

The Golden Knights continue a heavy home schedule the past three weeks with three at the T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights had so many good defensemen taken during the expansion draft but were forced to trade some because they could not keep and play everybody. Well, they needed help on the blueline and picked up Alec Martinez from Los Angeles in exchange for a second-round pick in 2020 as well as a second rounder in 2021. Martinez had a goal and an assist in his Vegas debut. Cody Glass started the season with so much promise, but injuries have taken its toll on the rookie and it did not get any better this week when he re-injured his right knee in an AHL game. Keep an eye on him next season, late in deeper drafts in fantasy pools. The Golden Knights are in first place in the tight Pacific, one point up on Edmonton with the Oilers having two games in hand.

WASHINGTON

Games this week

vs. Winnipeg, @ Winnipeg, @ Minnesota

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Capitals play a home-and-home series with the Winnipeg Jets this week and if there are any fisticuffs, it is likely that Tom Wilson will be in the middle of things. Alex Ovechkin potted his first goal in six games Thursday and sits at 699 in his illustrious career, one short of being only the eighth NHLer to hit the 700-goal mark. The Capitals picked up Brenden Dillon from San Jose, giving up a second-round pick in 2020 and conditional third-rounder in 2021 for the solid blueliner. Evgeny Kuznetsov returned to the lineup Thursday after missing three games with an upper-body injury. Jakub Vrana has not scored in his last 10 games but still has 18 points in his last 19 contests. The winger has come into his own this season with 23 goals and 49 points, one off his career-best in goals set last season, and already hitting a career-best in points.

WINNIPEG

Games this week

@ Washington, vs. Washington, @ Edmonton

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Jets play a home-and-home series with Washington and if there are any shenanigans, look for defenseman Nathan Beaulieau to be involved. He has been in three fights this season in only 29 contests. Mark Scheifele has been in a big funk but it looks as if he is coming out of it as he has six points in his last two games after only five assists in his previous 10 games. He had gone 12 games without a goal before his hat trick Thursday. The Jets have won six of their last eight games to climb back into a playoff spot in the weaker Western Conference. They picked up Dylan DeMelo from the Senators for a third-round pick in 2020 and that should help their faltering defense. Luca Sbisa is out at least a week with an upper-body injury.