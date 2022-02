Trade deadline tracker: What each team has done

Just so you don’t get confused, we have listed all the players and assets acquired and traded by each NBA team just before the deadline.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Received: Guard Caris LeVert and a future second-round pick

Traded: Guard Ricky Rubio, a protected 2022 first-round pick from Cleveland, a 2022 second-round pick via Houston, and a 2027 second-round pick via Utah

Indiana Pacers

Received: Guards Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Ricky Rubio, forward Tristan Thompson, a protected 2022 first-round pick from Cleveland, a 2022 second-round pick via Houston, and a 2027 second-round pick via Utah

Traded: Guard Caris LeVert, forwards Justin Holiday, Jeremy Lamb and Domantas Sabonis, a 2023 second-round pick and a future second-round pick

New Orleans Pelicans

Received: Guard CJ McCollum and forwards Larry Nance Jr. and Tony Snell

Traded: Guards Josh Hart, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Tomas Satoransky, forward Didi Louzada, a protected 2022 first-round draft pick, and two future second-round draft picks

Portland Trail Blazers

Received: Guards Josh Hart, Eric Bledsoe, Keon Johnson, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and SsTomas Satoransky, forwards Justise Winslow, Joe Ingles, Elijah Hughes and Didi Louzada, a 2025 second-round pick via Detroit, a protected 2022 first-round draft pick, the better of New Orleans’ and Portland’s 2026 second-round draft picks, a New Orleans’ 2027 second-round draft pick from the Pelicans, a 2022 second-round pick via Memphis and a 2027 second-round pick from the Spurs

Traded: Guards CJ McCollum, Norman Powell, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Tomas Satoransky, forwards Robert Covington, Larry Nance Jr., Tony Snell and Justise Winslow and a 2025 second-round pick via Detroit

Los Angeles Clippers

Received: Guard Norman Powell and forward Robert Covington

Traded: Guards Eric Bledsoe and Keon Johnson and forward Justise Winslow and a 2025 second-round pick via Detroit

Sacramento Kings

Received: Forwards Justin Holiday, Jeremy Lamb and Domantas Sabonis, and a 2023 second-round pick

Traded: Guards Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, and forward Tristan Thompson

San Antonio

Received: Guard Tomas Satoransky

Traded: Forward Juan Hernangomez and a 2027 second-round pick

Utah

Received: Guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker and forward Juancho Hernangomez

Traded: Forwards Joe Ingles and Elijah Hughes and a 2022 second-round pick via Memphis

