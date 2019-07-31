Trade Deadline Special | The Bandwagon

Bandwagoning is good. Hannah Keyser usually explains why you should change your fandom and embrace it, but this week Hannah breaks down all the big moves from the not-so-big MLB trade deadline. Did the Astros make the best move? Did Yasiel Puig know what team he was on when he started fighting everyone? And what the hell are the Mets doing? Plus Hannah tells you why the whole trade reporting thing is broken in the first place. It's the first ever Bandwagon Trade Deadline Special!

