Trade deadline rumors, LeBron James & LaMelo Ball injuries

Chris Haynes is joined by Vincent Goodwill on the eve of the trade deadline to relay all of the news and nuggets they are hearing around the league. Which team on the cusp of title contention has to make a move? Which team should push for Aaron Gordon?

Chris and Vince also break down the impact of the LeBron James and LaMelo Ball injuries as both are set to miss considerable amounts of time.

