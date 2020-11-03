Trade deadline passes without any moves from the Philadelphia Eagles

The 2020 NFL trade deadline has passed and in a surprise to many around the NFL community, the Eagles and Howie Roseman stood pat, declining on making any moves.
With the Eagles needing help at key positions like a linebacker, running back, and in the secondary, the team stayed quiet amid a pandemic and looming salary cap ramifications for next spring.
The Eagles are projected to be more than $65 million over next year’s cap, and they’ll likely carry over $24 million from this season. Eagles players mentioned in potential deals included tight end Zach Ertz, wide receiver, Alshon Jeffery, and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside.
Ertz and Jeffery’s injury status likely impeded any trade discussions, while the team’s lead in the NFC East also may have played a role.
Around the league, there were notable moves made like LB Avery Williamson landing with the Steelers, The Ravens acquiring pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue from the Minnesota Vikings and Carlos Dunlap landing in Seattle.
List
Stock up, stock down for the Eagles after Week 8 win over the Cowboys
Related
Philadelphia Eagles waive TE Jason Croom
NFL considering a 16 team playoff scenario; How that would impact the Eagles
Eagles HC Doug Pederson says 'stability' is the key to Carson Wentz regaining his MVP form
Eagles QB Carson Wentz on needing to 'be better', but continuing to stay aggressive