Trade deadline passes without any moves from the Philadelphia Eagles

The 2020 NFL trade deadline has passed and in a surprise to many around the NFL community, the Eagles and Howie Roseman stood pat, declining on making any moves.

With the Eagles needing help at key positions like a linebacker, running back, and in the secondary, the team stayed quiet amid a pandemic and looming salary cap ramifications for next spring.

The Eagles are projected to be more than $65 million over next year’s cap, and they’ll likely carry over $24 million from this season. Eagles players mentioned in potential deals included tight end Zach Ertz, wide receiver, Alshon Jeffery, and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside.

Ertz and Jeffery’s injury status likely impeded any trade discussions, while the team’s lead in the NFC East also may have played a role.

Around the league, there were notable moves made like LB Avery Williamson landing with the Steelers, The Ravens acquiring pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue from the Minnesota Vikings and Carlos Dunlap landing in Seattle.

