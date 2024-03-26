Trade deadline moves to the Tuesday after Week 9 (not Week 10)

The NFL previously expanded the regular season. It is now shifting the trade deadline accordingly.

The owners have adopted Pittsburgh's approval to move the deadline from the Tuesday after Week 8 to the Tuesday after Week 9. The league announced the change on Tuesday.

The Browns and other teams had proposed delaying the deadline until the Tuesday after Week 10. Browns G.M. Andrew Berry explained on PFT Live from the Scouting Combine that the Browns' proposal included one week for the expansion of the season to 17 games and one week in anticipation of the eventual expansion of the season to 18 games.

Presumably, if/when (when) the NFL adds an 18th game, the trade deadline will move again. For now, it moves to the Tuesday after Week 9.