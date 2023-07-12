Trade deadline buzz surrounds Yankees shortstop prospect Roderick Arias

Jun 20, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman on the field during batting practice before a game against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium. / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

As the Aug. 1 trade deadline draws closer, Yankees GM Brian Cashman is still working to identify his team’s biggest needs. Whatever those end up being, some rivals are targeting shortstop prospect Roderick Arias as a potential return, league sources say.

Arias, 18, is the Yankees’ 11th-ranked prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. But he was Pipeline’s No. 1 international prospect in all of baseball in 2022, when he signed with New York for $4 million out of the Dominican Republic.

Arias’ hit and power tools currently grade out as about average, but with room to improve as his body matures, according to scouts. Those same scouts are excited by his defensive skills highlighted by a strong arm, along with range and speed.

Unlike Anthony Volpe, who many evaluators believe will ultimately settle in at second base, Arias projects as a long-term shortstop.

Arias made his pro ball debut last year in the Dominican Summer League, but was slowed by a wrist injury. Upon returning he hit .194 with a .379 on-base percentage.

This year has been better, with Arias batting .277/.413/.542 in the Florida Complex League.

Rivals are also wondering if the Yankees will be willing to part with highly regarded shortstop Oswald Peraza, now that Volpe has beaten him out for the shortstop job. A source said that the team had not yet seriously discussed moving Peraza.