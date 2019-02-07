Trade Deadline Blog

4:21 PM



And ... we're back. The Lakers will reportedly "seriously look at" signing Carmelo Anthony. That sounds like a bit of a hedge, but maybe it will actually happen. In his 10 games for Houston this season, Melo averaged 13.4 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 0.7 bpg and 2.1 3s on 40.5 percent from the field. On a related note, does it feel like it's been about 30 years since Melo set foot on an NBA court, or is that just me? I had honestly almost forgotten that he played 10 games for Houston this year. On a related note, I am also delirious from writing for nearly seven hours straight.



Also — the Hawks are going to waive Shelvin Mack after trading Tyler Dorsey for him. This is a pretty quintessential Hawks trade.



4:02 PM



My energy level is wavering and I long for the excitement and adrenaline of the pre-deadline hours. I'll still be here for a little while longer just in case anything else happens.



3:33 PM



Now the Knicks are releasing Enes Kanter. This gives me a good excuse to remind you that Mitchell Robinson is owned in just 18 percent of Yahoo leagues, appears to be in a platoon with DeAndre Jordan, and has averaged 8.4 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 0.9 spg and 2.6 bpg over his last eight games. I love Robinson's long-term potential, and think he could be really valuable for the defensive stats alone down the stretch.



3:18 PM



From Woj: The Pistons are expected to try to sign Wayne Ellington, which actually makes him a pretty intriguing under-the-radar fantasy pickup if he can step into the Reggie Bullock role. I'd stash Ellington and see how this plays out. Him signing with Detroit would also be bad news for Luke Kennard and Svi Mykhailiuk, whose name I continue to think I'm misspelling every time I write it.



3:14 PM



BREAKING: Shams reports that the Raptors are sending Greg Monroe to Brookyn, which is — actually not significant. Carry on.



3:10 PM



The Celtics are reportedly trading Jabari Bird to the Hawks for cash, and the Hawks will waive the guard, who's facing some very serious legal trouble. Marc J. Spears points out that the move opens a roster spot for Boston.



3:01 PM



Technically the deadline has now passed. Pencils down! There could still be deals trickling in, though. One thing we do know — via Joe Vardon of The Athletic (and knowledge that we'd already gathered) — Anthony Davis is not getting traded.



2:58 PM



Woj and ESPN's Ian Begley report that the Knicks and Enes Kanter could finalize their divorce papers today. It's still hard to imagine Kanter landing somewhere that he'd jump back into significant fantasy value.



2:57 PM



The Clippers are waiving Milos Teodosic. I'm so glad that this deadline is exciting enough that I don't have time to write anything more than this about it. If I had to write 2-3 paragraphs about the Clippers waiving Teodosic, we'd be in trouble.



2:54 PM



Shams: The Knicks are gonna buy out Wes Matthews, and he's likely headed for Indiana. This could help the Pacers in real life, but Matthews was not doing a lot with 30 minutes a game in Dallas this season, so I'm not going to add him in any of my leagues.



2:52 PM



Update to the Fultz deal: Apparently Orlando is also giving up a first-rounder and a second-rounder in this deal. That makes quite a bit more sense than just Jonathon Simmons.



**Eight minutes to go until the deadline hits**



2:48 PM



Two more updates, the first from he-who-I-shouldn't-have-to-name (Woj):



Mike Conley is staying in Memphis. I haven't been able to look at the Memphis depth chart, but my colleague Jonas Nader thinks Delon Wright potentially starts at SG, and hopefully Conley avoids a late-season shutdown. (Update: With Avery Bradley also in Memphis, things don't look great for Wright, even if we want them to.)



Also: Shams Charania reports that Orlando is getting Markelle Fultz for Jonathon Simmons. This is called selling low, and I'm really bummed that the Hawks couldn't get in on trying to acquire Fultz and rehabilitate his game.



Lastly, the Phillies got J.T. Realmuto.



2:40 PM



You think it stops? It doesn't. Shelvin Mack is going from the Grizzlies to the Hawks in exchange for Tyler Dorsey. The first thing I think of when I see this trade is that Jeremy Lin might be on the move from ATL, because why else would the Hawks need a veteran mentor/backup PG like Mack.



Also, Woj reports (seriously, how does he do this) that the Kings have dealt Skal Labissiere to the Blazers for Caleb Swanigan. I think this qualifies as a change-of-scenery trade for two players who probably won't benefit much from it.



2:37 PM



Guess what — there's more, and yes it involves the Clippers. The Clips are sending Mike Muscala to the Lakers for Ivica Zubac and Michael Beasley. For now, this helps Zubac's stock big-time, as the L.A. frontcourt has/had gotten pretty thin. And it could in theory help JaVale McGee regain his early-season value as well.



2:31 PM



Less than 30 minutes to go until the deadline! I've been doing this for 4.5 hours with minimal breaks to shovel water and beans into my mouth, but my resolve is strong. Let's finish strong here!



2:21 PM



Collateral damage to all these moves: Shams Charania reports that the Clippers are waiving Marcin Gortat. Could be good news for JaMychal Green picking up additional minutes in L.A. (Also, Johnathan Motley is a name to keep in mind in deeper leagues.)



2:10 PM



One other potential upshot of this Gasol trade: Delon Wright. As our latest Rotoworld blurb points out, he has per-36 averages of 13.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.8 steals, 0.6 blocks and 1.2 triples. He's worth a speculative add in case Mike Conley is dealt away today as well.



2:03 PM



Now, here are the details — from Woj:



Grizzlies get: Jonas Valanciunas, Delon Wright, C.J. Miles + a second-round pick in 2024

Raptors get: Marc Gasol



The big winners here at first glance are the centers. Valanciunas (who is about to return) should find his way into big minutes in Memphis, while Gasol — even if his numbers take a slight hit — avoids the looming threat of a shutdown.



1:57 PM



And now word is coming out that the Raptors are getting Marc Gasol. This is every bit as wild as I could've hoped. More to come in a minute.



1:55 PM



I haven't worked this quickly since the summer of 1996 when I was behind the counter at a Blimpie sandwich shop. We have another trade! Here's the deal (reported, of course, by Woj):



Clippers get: Garrett Temple, JaMychal Green

Grizzlies get: Avery Bradley



Excitement level for fantasy purposes on this one is: not high. Temple and Bradley probably swap roles and minutes, and Green probably doesn't land significantly more than the 22 minutes a game he was getting for Memphis this season — if that.



I will now go read the Rotoworld news blurb to see if it disagrees with me.



1:49 PM



But wait! A beacon of hope for Anthony Davis fantasy owners. This tweet just dropped from ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin:



"If Anthony Davis is not traded today, he plans to play out the remainder of the season in the lineup for the Pelicans, a league source tells ESPN. 'Every game,' the source said. NOP's held him out of the lineup the last 2 games even though he's recovered from a finger fracture"



Now before we get too excited, "plans to play" is potentially different than "will play", but this is still cause for excitement if you decided not to trade (read: couldn't deal away) Davis. Big-time development.



Now think about trading him.



1:44 PM



In case you're holding out hope that all this talk of a stalemate between the Lakers and Pelicans is just posturing, here's this from ESPN's Ramona Shelburne: "The last call between the teams was Monday. One source described it like this, 'You could place a Dominoes pizza order in the time that call took.'"



Okay, I think I get it. This really, really isn't happening today.



1:35 PM



Less than 90 minutes to go until the deadline, and the latest news is significant, but not trade-related: Caris LeVert (foot) is set to return on Friday against the Bulls. If you exclude the game in which he got injured and only played 17 minutes, LeVert put up 19.0 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 3.7 apg, 1.3 spg and 1.5 3s over his first 13 games this season, and he should be a difference-making asset down the stretch once any minutes restrictions are lifted.



1:18 PM



It's official — Nik Stauskas and Wade Baldwin are stealing the show at this deadline. They've now been dealt from Houston to Indiana. Indy does need some backcourt help, but it's hard to imagine Stauskas emerging with value. For now we'll file this away as trivia.



1:12 PM



Nikola Mirotic is headed to Milwaukee — in exchange for Stanley Johnson and Jason Smith (per Woj). Mirotic may not get an absolute ton of minutes for the Bucks, but he doesn't need a ton of minutes to hit a bunch of 3s. Considering that he was a strong shutdown candidate if he had stayed in New Orleans, and now joins a dynamic three-point-happy offense, this is a pretty good landing spot. He is still out with his calf injury, though.



As for Stanley Johnson, I would for now only consider him in deeper leagues. More to come.



12:14 PM



Brace yourself — there's been a trade. Shams Charania reports that Houston is sending James Ennis to the Sixers for "swap rights to a 2021 second-round pick." James' Ennis ego probably doesn't love this deal, though it could be good news for the recently-acquired Iman Shumpert. After all, Ennis has been averaging around 27 minutes a game lately, so that potentially opens up quite a bit of playing time for Iman to step into (and perform better in) the James Ennis role. If you need some 3s and steals in a slightly deeper league, Shumpert is worth a look.



12:06 PM



Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted that Lakers-Pelicans talks on Anthony Davis are "dormant", and there's "No communication, nor an expectation that they'll even speak today. Pelicans seem content to run out the clock." Ouch. Not exactly a lot of wiggle room there, and not at all what fantasy owners hoping for an AD deal wanted to hear. At this point, it's starting to look like Brow's fantasy owners have to hope he gets back out there enough to make an impact, but remember that we've already learned the Pelicans may shut him down "to an extent" after the All-Star break. At this point, the best hope is that "to an extent" only means a game off here and there, but I'm not optimistic.



11:36 AM



BREAKING: Marc J. Spears has just reported that Lamar Odom has officially entered the BIG3 draft pool. (It's not the news we wanted; it's the news we got.) This is just a reminder that Odom was a pretty phenomenal fantasy player in his day — for his first 12 seasons in the NBA, he averaged 14.6 ppg, 8.9 rpg, 4.0 apg, 0.9 spg, 1.0 bpg and 0.7 3s. Also, this is a reminder that this is a trade deadline live blog, so you won't be getting any more BIG3 updates during the course of the day.



Separately, Danilo Gallinari is planning to play tonight, so that's good news.



Now back to refreshing the Rotoworld player news page.





11:21 AM



Less than four hours to go until the deadline, and it's quiet out there. Our latest blurbs on the Rotoworld news page are about players that teams are not trying to trade. The Suns aren't trying to trade Josh Jackson, and the Wizards aren't aiming to deal Bradley Beal, Trevor Ariza or Jeff Green. Not helpful! We want trades. And we're not going anywhere until we get more of them. I will now procure my third caffeinated beverage of the day. More to come soon.



10:43 AM



While we wait for more incredible stuff to happen, here's a quick rundown of some of the notable deals that have already taken place:



Sixers get: Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic, Mike Scott

Clippers get: Landry Shamet, Wilson Chandler, Mike Muscala + draft picks



Bad news for Tobias' fantasy value, probably good news for Patrick Beverley.



Bulls get: Otto Porter

Wizards get: Bobby Portis, Jabari Parker + a second-round pick



This deal could potentially help revive the value of Parker, but adding an extra player to the forward mix in Washington isn't necessarily great news for Jeff Green, who has been playing really well lately. I'd still hold onto Green, but be ready to potentially move on soon if we see his minutes take a hit.



Kings get: Harrison Barnes

Mavs get: Justin Jackson, Zach Randolph



This is an odd one. Barnes can certainly help the Kings, but I'm a little worried about what this could mean for the recent momentum of Marvin Bagley. If the Kings consistently go small with Fox/Hield/Bogdanovic/Barnes, then Bagley better be getting a bunch of minutes at the five. Either way, I could see Barnes losing a little bit from his current average of 17.7 ppg, while Maxi Kleber becomes an even more intriguing waiver wire pickup in Dallas.



Kings get: Alec Burks + a second-round pick

Cavs get: Brandon Knight, Marquese Chriss + a lottery-protected first-round pick

Rockets get: Iman Shumpert, Nik Stauskas, Wade Baldwin



I wouldn't rule out Burks getting some playing time for the Kings, but this puts a pretty big dent in his fantasy value. Shumpert is a name to consider in deeper leagues, and his arrival in Houston is bad news for Austin Rivers and Gerald Green (though it's not like we were relying on them in most leagues anyway). Meanwhile, crazier things have happened than Chriss putting up some big lines for the Cavs at some point, but for now I'm not adding him anywhere.



Lakers get: Reggie Bullock

Pistons get: Svi Mykhailiuk + a draft pick



There's no way Bullock's value can go up in L.A., and it remains to be seen what the Lakers look like at the end of the day. With the roster constructed as it is, he certainly takes a definitive hit. Mykhailiuk is at least worth monitoring in deeper leagues in case he steps right into the Bullock role, but Luke Kennard might get the first shot at it.



Pelicans get: Markieff Morris

Wizards get: Wesley Johnson



I suppose Markieff Morris could have some value down the stretch with the way things are going in New Orleans, but I'm not sprinting off to add him in any of my leagues.



10:07 AM



It's possible that you've heard this by now, but today is the NBA trade deadline. We've already seen some significant deals — Tobias Harris to the Sixers, Otto Porter to the Bulls and Harrison Barnes to the Kings to name a few — and there should be much more to discuss throughout the day (including what happens or doesn't happen with the guy in the photo, Anthony Davis).



I'll be here live-blogging all of the action... so refresh this page throughout the day, with updates coming at least every hour, and possibly more frequently than that. Big day ahead. Ancestors, protect me.