By giving up a first- and second-round pick and a mammoth contract for receiver Davante Adams, the Raiders are making it clear that another member of the team will soon be making a lot more money, too.

By acquiring Adams, the Raiders are sending a strong signal that they will be extending the contract of quarterback Derek Carr.

Indeed, the Raiders didn’t reunite the Fresno State teammates with the goal of promptly separating them. Although coach Josh McDaniels apparently was smitten with Baker Mayfield during the pre-draft process four years ago, Carr is clearly the better player. McDaniels and G.M. Dave Ziegler clearly have done enough work to come to the conclusion that Carr should indeed be sticking around.

The next question becomes how much will Carr get in his next contract? Once the highest-paid player in NFL history (for a few weeks or so), Carr is languishing at $25 million per year. Will he get $40 million annually? Or will it be closer to $50 million?

Whatever it is, the Raiders likely have a pretty good idea as to what it will be, or they wouldn’t have gone all in for Davante Adams.

Trade for Davante Adams means Raiders are all in with Derek Carr originally appeared on Pro Football Talk