Trade conversations for Ben Simmons gathering momentum

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN reporting with @Zach Lowe: Philadelphia’s trade conversations on Ben Simmons gathering momentum in recent days. More teams engaged, more two and three-way deal structure talks ongoing as 76ers try to land a Top 25 player for Simmons.

Source: Twitter @wojespn

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN reporting with @Zach Lowe: Philadelphia’s trade conversations on Ben Simmons gathering momentum in recent days. More teams engaged, more two and three-way deal structure talks ongoing as 76ers try to land a Top 25 player for Simmons. – 4:29 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on the Lakers' showing vs. Memphis, what's up with Anthony Davis, Westbrook for Wall 2.0, Ben Simmons/Spurs, Utah's defensive versatility, the paths forward for the Pacers, and more (including some love for Taylor Swift).

The Ringer @ringernba

Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Outside of Grant Riller (shoulder), the Sixers have a clean injury report, which is a pretty rare occurrence. Only entries other than Riller are the guys in the G League (Aaron Henry, Paul Reed, Jaden Springer) and Ben Simmons (you know). – 1:10 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Correct me if I’m wrong, but nobody reported that Dame wants a trade yesterday, right? There was definitely speculation, but the reporting was on him wanting an extension and Ben Simmons.

So… today’s kind of a strange day to come out so firmly and say “I don’t want a trade.” – 4:21 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

The Ringer @ringernba

Adrian Wojnarowski: Much of the renewed impetus surrounds Wednesday, when 84 percent of the league’s 446 players become eligible to be traded. Right now, 65 percent are eligible to be moved. -via Twitter @wojespn / December 10, 2021

The Pacers’ sudden willingness to field trade calls on two-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis and center Myles Turner, perhaps even to entertain a rebuild, does not bring them closer to the potential acquisition of Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons. The 76ers have essentially completed a third of their season at 14-12 but league sources say that president of basketball operations Daryl Morey continues to hold firm on his ambitions in a Simmons deal, seeking a return package for Simmons headlined by a player from the Damian Lillard/Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tier. -via marcstein.substack.com / December 10, 2021

The Spurs also know that Popovich’s presence still resonates with many players more than anything else San Antonio has to offer as a destination. Example: I’ve heard that Ben Simmons would welcome the opportunity to play for Popovich if the Spurs found a way to acquire him. -via marcstein.substack.com / December 9, 2021