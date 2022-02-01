Trade coming? Latest update on Jimmy Garoppolo's future with 49ers

Latest update on Jimmy Garoppolo's future with 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jimmy Garoppolo's interception to close out the NFC Championship Game last weekend is probably going to be the last throw of his San Francisco 49ers career.

At least it seems that way based on his season-end press conference Tuesday, where Garoppolo sounded like a player who knows his future is with another team.

Jimmy Garoppolo said his reps and the #49ers are working together on finding a trade partner. — Chris Biderman (@ChrisBiderman) February 1, 2022

He also had a heartfelt message for 49ers fans at the end of his presser:

"It's been a hell of a ride... and I love you guys"



Jimmy gives one last shoutout to the Faithful ðŸ¥ºâ¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/Wv9y5N0aED — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) February 1, 2022

Garoppolo moving on would not be a surprise. The 49ers gave up three first-round picks to move up to the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and select North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance.

It was a substantial price to land a top-three pick, and it makes sense for the 49ers to turn the offense over to Lance and see if he can live up to the hype. Lance attempted 71 pass attempts in six appearances for the 49ers during the regular season.

Garoppolo has done a very good job in San Francisco and owns a 37-16 career record as the starter, including the playoffs, since the New England Patriots traded him to the 49ers in 2017. He nearly led the 49ers to a Super Bowl LIV title but fell just short against the Kansas City Chiefs.

It remains to be seen what the 49ers might be able to acquire in any potential Garoppolo trade. He's a top 15 quarterback when healthy and would be an upgrade for a bunch of teams.