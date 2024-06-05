What a trade for Chicago Bulls’ Zach LaVine to the Los Angeles Lakers might look like

With word out on the street that the potential asking price for teams interested in bringing on Chicago Bulls star guard Zach LaVine has dropped, the rumbles of potentially interested teams has picked up. We previously reported on rubles about the Philadelphia 76ers being among such ball clubs, and now we can add the Los Angeles Lakers to such a list.

And to get the perspective of how fans and analysts of that storied club are looking at a potential LaVine trade, we tracked down a podcast from the folks over at the “Locked on Lakers” pod. On it, hosts Andy and Brian Kamenetzky get into the teeth of what such a deal for the UCLA alum might look like for both sides.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear their take on whether the Lakers ought to pull the trigger on a trade for Bulls guard Zach LaVine.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire