Trade charts show Jets sending Packers equivalent of a high second-round pick in 2023

The trade that sends Aaron Rodgers from the Packers to the Jets will net the Packers the equivalent of a high second-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, as well as either a first- or second-round pick in 2024.

The trade terms for this week’s draft have the Packers getting the 13th, 42nd and 207th pick in this year’s draft while the Jets get the 15th and 170th pick in this year’s draft. So what do all those picks add up to?

Based on the old Jimmy Johnson trade chart, the swap of those five picks nets the Packers the equivalent of about the 34th pick in the 2023 draft.

But while some teams still use the Jimmy Johnson chart, it is seen by many as outdated, and some newer charts better reflect how much draft picks are actually worth. In this case, however, the newer charts don’t diverge all that much from the Jimmy Johnson chart. Based on the Rich Hill chart, the Packers net the equivalent of about the 38th pick in the 2023 draft. Based on the Brad Spielberger-Jason Fitzgerald chart, the Packers net the equivalent of about the 44th pick in the 2023 draft.

So any way you slice it, the totality of picks being traded in this week’s draft come out to the Packers getting a pick in the top half of the second round.

Then the Packers will get either the Jets’ first-round pick or second-round pick in 2024. If Rodgers plays 65 percent or more of the Jets’ offensive snaps, it will be the first-round pick. If Rodgers plays less than 65 percent, it will be the second-round pick.

Bottom line: The Packers get the equivalent of either two second-round picks, or a first-round pick and a second-round pick. And the Jets get Rodgers.

