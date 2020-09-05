Versatile Lynn Bowden Jr. acquired by Dolphins from Raiders

Miami Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen (3) throws during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Davie, Fla. Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is missing practice for personal reasons. Fitzpatrick's absence left Rosen and top draft pick Tua Tagovailoa to take snaps Friday. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI (AP) -- Versatile rookie Lynn Bowden Jr. and a sixth-round draft pick were acquired by the Miami Dolphins from the Las Vegas Raiders for a fourth-round choice Saturday.

Bowden can play running back or receiver, and also played quarterback at Kentucky. As a senior he rushed for 1,468 yards, caught passes for 348 and threw for 403.

Bowden was a third-round pick by the Raiders in April.

