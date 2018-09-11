Trade: Bruins ship Adam McQuaid to Rangers

The Boston Bruins were set to enter the 2018-19 season with four right-shooting defensemen on their NHL roster. Charlie McAvoy, Brandon Carlo and Kevan Miller all had their spots in the lineup. But it was going to be tough to find a spot for rugged defender Adam McQuaid, so the Bruins decided to ship him out of town.

On Tuesday morning, Boston sent McQuaid to the New York Rangers for Steven Kampfer, a fourth-round draft pick in 2019 and a conditional seventh-round pick.

The 31-year-old has one year remaining on his contract at $2.75 million. That’s a significant amount of money for a player that probably wouldn’t have had a regular spot in the lineup. This will be the first time in his NHL career that he’s going to play for another team. McQuaid was originally drafted by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the second round of the 2005 NHL Entry Draft, but he never suited up for them. He spent parts of three seasons with AHL Providence before joining the club in 2009-10.

Here’s a fun fact: When the Blue Jackets traded McQuaid to Boston in 2007, they received a fifth-rounder. Columbus then traded that fifth-rounder to Dallas. The Stars used that draft pick to select Jamie Benn.

Kampfer, who is in his second stint with the Bruins, also shoots right, but his contract comes with a digestible cap hit of $650,000 (Boston can send him to the minors without facing any cap penalties).

In all, the Bruins will end up saving $2.1 million in cap space, which isn’t insignificant.

McQuaid has also had a hard time getting in the lineup/staying healthy over the last few seasons. Since the 2013-14 season, the veteran has played in more than 65 games just once (2016-17).

Bruce Cassidy on Adam McQuaid: “It’s tough to see him go…10 years we’ve been together, going back to Providence. Today was a tough morning…we’ll miss him.” pic.twitter.com/E1qnKw8tjO — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) September 11, 2018

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.