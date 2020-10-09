Trade: Blue Jackets clear more cap space, send Ryan Murray to Devils

The Columbus Blue Jackets spent Thursday shedding contracts to clear a significant amount of salary cap space ahead of the free agent signing period on Friday.

One of the contracts on the move is veteran defenseman Ryan Murray.

The Blue Jackets announced on Thursday night that they have traded the No. 2 overall pick from the 2012 NHL draft to the New Jersey Devils in exchange for a 2021 fifth-round draft pick.

He has one year remaining on his current deal that carries a salary cap hit of $4.6 million.

Columbus setting up for a free agent push?

Earlier in the day the Blue Jackets traded defenseman Markus Nutivaara and his $2.7 million contract to Florida for forward Cliiff Pu, while they also bought out the remainder of Alexander Wennberg‘s contract. In total, all three of those moves save the Blue Jackets more than $11 million against the cap for this upcoming season.

Top center Pierre-Luc Dubois is a restricted free agent and in line for a significant raise, but the Blue Jackets currently have more than $14 million in salary cap space going into Friday. That could potentially make them a contender for pretty much any top player on the market if they choose to go that route.

It’s not a huge return for Murray, but the salary cap space is the key and it’s going to be interesting to see what they do with it. The conventional thinking might be that it puts them in a position to go after a forward, but they also just traded two defensemen on Thursday.

