Trade analyzer for three fantasy football RBs: One to target, one to deal, and one to hold after the rash of injuries

I’m still reeling from all of the injuries that hit NFL teams this past week. It is going to take some time for this new-look NFL landscape to normalize. Teams may make trades, sign free agents, or mine depth charts for new talent to fill in.

As noted last week, the point of this column is to provide some ideas for trades to make, both through my recommendations and a look at the trade market for that player based on actual trades from Yahoo leagues. A recommendation to trade away or trade for is not a guarantee that the player will bust or breakout moving forward. I’m focused on their current situation, their future outlook, and the narrative around them. Making successful trades is rarely simple arithmetic. There are often complicated calculations going on for both sides.

Now that we’ve covered that, let’s take a look at three running backs — one to trade for, trade away, and hold — following the injury rapture, aka Week 2 of the 2020 NFL season.

I advocated for trading away Chubb in last week’s column, and I’m doubling down on that stance once again, even after Chubb went berserk on Thursday Night Football with 124 yards and two touchdowns. The Browns game went pretty much perfectly to script on Thursday, which is why Chubb had such a terrific outing. And while those games will certainly happen over the course of the season, Chubb’s upcoming schedule is littered with games that could look a lot more like Week 1, when the Ravens steam-rolled the Browns offense. Five of the Browns next seven games are against a murderer’s row featuring the Cowboys, Colts, Steelers, Raiders, and Texans.

Chubb is coming off a monster performance in a nationally televised island game, so his stock may never be higher than it is right now. Given all of the running back injuries this past week, you might be able to offer Chubb to a woebegone Christian McCaffrey or Saquon Barkley drafter and see what you can get back in return.

The market: The trade market for Chubb has shifted quite a bit already from last week. Chubb was traded straight up for Tyreek Hill in multiple leagues. He was paired with T.Y. Hilton and sent away for Stefon Diggs and DJ Moore in one league, and paired with Emmanuel Sanders in another as part of a deal for Joe Mixon, Phillip Lindsay, and DK Metcalf. In one league Chubb was traded for the combination of DJ Chark and Cam Newton. As I mentioned above, public opinion has swung back in Chubb’s favor big time after his performance against the Bengals, making him an ideal candidate for use as bait to improve other parts of your roster.

Hold … Leonard Fournette, RB, Buccaneers

It has been a whirlwind September for Fournette. In the span of three weeks the Jaguars released him, the Buccaneers signed him, and he ran for 103 yards and two touchdowns against the Panthers. I’m sure plenty of Fournette drafters had a thought to use this game to move Fournette, hoping to recoup some of the potentially high draft capital they sunk into him back in August. But that would be a foolish pursuit, and here’s why. Fournette’s snap share jumped from 13% in Week 1 (third among TB backs) to 43% in Week 2 (first among TB backs). Not only did Fournette produce big plays, but he saw 50% of the total backfield opportunities (targets and carries), outpacing both Ronald Jones (26%) and LeSean McCoy (24%).

Leonard Fournette finally showed out in Week 2.

Perhaps this was just a one-week hiccup and Jones will once again be “the guy” in Tampa Bay. But this could have been a case where the genie got out of the bottle and the Buccaneers can’t put him back in. Fournette looked good on Sunday, and he could have taken a strong lead on this backfield’s workload from here on out. Hold tight with Fournette and see if this trend continues in Week 3.

