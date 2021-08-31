Trade alert: Lions deal draft picks to Broncos for WR Trinity Benson

The Detroit Lions have made a deal to bolster the receiving corps. The Lions have sent two 2022 draft picks to the Broncos in exchange for wide receiver Trinity Benson. The Lions will also pick up a draft pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Mike Klis of 9News in Denver was the first to report the trade.

Deal details:

The Lions are sending a 2022 5th-round pick and 2022 7th-round pick to Denver for Benson and a 6th-round pick in 2023.

Benson was caught in a numbers game at WR in Denver, but he had an impressive preseason. He caught two TDs in the Broncos preseason matchup against the Minnesota Vikings this summer. He’s been with the Broncos since 2019 on their practice squad. The 6-0, 180-pounder played collegiately at East Central in Oklahoma.