We have another trade in the top 10!

The Philadelphia Eagles moved from No. 10 to No. 9 overall, trading up with the Chicago Bears to select Georgia DT Jalen Carter.

Trade details

Philadelphia trades No. 10 overall and a fourth-round pick in 2024 to the Bears for No. 9 overall.

The Bears pick was originally acquired in a pre-draft trade with the Carolina Panthers as part of the compensation for the No. 1 overall pick.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire