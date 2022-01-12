Tracy Walker named the NFC defensive player of the week

The Lions didn’t win much during the 2021 season, but they were able to end the year on a high note.

They jumped out to a lead when Aaron Rodgers was still quarterbacking Green Bay in the first half and then fell behind briefly in the second before scoring the final 10 points of the game to beat the NFC’s top seed 37-30. Safety Tracy Walker‘s role in helping the upset got noticed by the NFL on Wednesday.

Walker was named the NFC’s defensive player of the week. He recorded 14 tackles and picked off Packers backup quarterback Jordan Love on Green Bay’s final offensive play of the game to seal the win.

Walker started 15 games for Detroit this season and ended the year with 108 tackles and a sack to go with that interception.

