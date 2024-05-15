Tracy Morgan hilariously confronts Draymond for Knicks playoff take originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Knicks fans are not happy with Draymond Green, and that includes one celebrity New York superfan.

After the Warriors forward previously roasted Knicks fans for their "delusion" in thinking their team is a serious championship contender, Green, while appearing as an analyst on TNT's "Inside the NBA," was confronted by comedian Tracy Morgan before New York's 121-91 win over the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden.

.@TracyMorgan had to let Draymond know not to talk crazy about his Knicks 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/vWJLkoBX7C — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 14, 2024

"Let me tell you something, Draymond," Morgan told Green. "I love you like cooked food, I love you like the fat kid loves cake. Don't talk crap about my team. This is New York City, this is the home of King Kong. This is where he died. The Warriors is from there, OK? This is how we get down. This is New York City. Period. Don't talk crap about my team Draymond. I love you. Peace."

Green was taken aback by Morgan's comments and further explained his previous take about New York's chances of competing for a title this postseason and the future of the organization.

"Why do Knicks fans think I had the Knicks though? I told the truth about the team," Green responded. "And the truth about the team was, it's a fluke ... I said this team, they're winning right now and I think it's a setup like the Atlanta Hawks in 2021.

"And if you remember back to maybe 2016-2017 the Portland Trail Blazers paid all of those guys because they had that one good year and then they got jammed up. And I think this New York Knicks team could be a setup to get jammed up. And now everybody mad at me like I hate the Knicks."

The Knicks currently have a three-games-to-two series lead over the Pacers, and with a win on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, would punch their ticket to the Eastern Conference Finals, likely against the Boston Celtics who have a three-games-to-one series lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

If New York advances and then defeats a juggernaut Boston team, punching its ticket to the NBA Finals, it certainly could be a big step toward proving Green wrong.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast