Tracy McGrady: Stephen Curry not in the class of Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant or Magic Johnson

As for Stephen Curry, whom Tatum is playing against in the NBA Finals right now, Tracy McGrady seems to think his legacy would be helped quite a bit if he wins another ring given the circumstances of his other three titles. “That’s a tough question,” McGrady said when asked where Curry ranks all-time. “Because he has his career individually and with what he’s accomplished with his team is tough. Because you’ve gotta think, he won a championship, right, against LeBron [James] that didn’t have Kyrie [Irving], that didn’t have Kevin Love. He didn’t win the [Finals] MVP, right? Then he loses a 3-1 lead to LeBron, gets K.D., K.D. comes and wins two championships, so that gives Steph three championship but K.D. wins the two MVPs, right?

Whether you want to call it a dynasty or not…when you talk about the Warriors, a lot of people like to go back to the Lakers and their three-peat in the early 2000s, and obviously the Bulls and their six titles. Do you think the Spurs get underlooked in that conversation? Tony Parker: “To a certain extent. But in the world of basketball, everybody knows we had an unbelievable run, maybe one of the best runs in 20 years in the NBA, if you look at playoffs and all that kind of stuff and all the success we had over the years. I understand that we talk about the Bulls, Lakers, Celtics, Warriors — it doesn’t bother me because when I go home, I have my four rings too. So, I will put them against anybody.” -via For The Win / June 8, 2022

“We know Steph is like the 3-point God. But when it comes to putting him with [Michael Jordan] and these guys that won that level of championships; Kobe [Bryant] and Magic Johnson, I don’t know where to rank him. I know he’s pretty high. But I think those guys are in a different class than Steph Curry based off of [all of that]. They’re on championship teams. K.D. came and joined the Warriors and became the best player and helped Steph win two more championships. But Steph wasn’t the best player on that team.” -via NBC Sports / June 8, 2022

Phil Perry: Cedric Maxwell: Draymond Green, ask your daddy who I was -via Twitter / June 8, 2022