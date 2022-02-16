Tracy McGrady questions whether Sixers star James Harden is really hurt

New Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden is one of the more scrutinized players in the league as he is obviously a guy who is going to the Hall of Fame at some point, but he is also a guy who has a history of running away when times get tough.

When things changed with the Houston Rockets, and Daryl Morey left to join the Sixers, Harden asked for a trade. He was then sent to the Brooklyn Nets where they envisioned a Big 3 of Harden, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving.

When things got tough with the Nets, Harden asked for a trade again and he got his wish as he landed in Philadelphia which was always his preferred destination. However, he is also dealing with a hamstring issue so he will not make his debut until after the All-Star break.

Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady joined TNT on Tuesday and he questioned whether Harden is actually hurt:

We all know Philly was his first choice before he went to Brooklyn. When things hit the fan, he wanted out of there. He shut it down. He wasn’t hurt. He wasn’t hurt. He shut it down. Y’all think he’s hurt right now? You don’t rehab a hammy by doing step backs.

"You don't rehab a hammy by doing stepbacks." 😅 Tracy McGrady reacts to James Harden's first press conference and practice in Philly. pic.twitter.com/hk4J8x1iJy — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 16, 2022

McGrady is referring to Harden working on his triples in practice where he looked like he was in good shape. However, just because a guy looks good in practice doesn’t mean he is ready to play in an NBA game.

James Harden working on off the dribble 3s #Sixers pic.twitter.com/sQFrziV4GI — Ky Carlin (@Ky_Carlin) February 14, 2022

When Harden returns after the break, the Sixers will have 24 games to integrate him into the offense before the playoffs begin. It will be interesting to see how they handle all of this.

