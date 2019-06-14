Tracy McGrady to Kyrie Irving: 'Stay in Boston' and see if the team can trade for AD originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

It's seeming more and more likely that the Boston Celtics may lose Kyrie Irving in free agency. There have been multiple reports of Irving having a lot of interest in joining the Brooklyn Nets, and it seems that they are the favorite to sign him at the moment.

However, NBA legend Tracy McGrady doesn't necessarily think that would be the best move for Irving's career.

On a recent episode of ESPN's The Jump, McGrady offered this explanation of why it might be in Irving's best interest to stay with the Celtics.

I'm looking at AD in this situation. If I'm Kyrie and I want to be on a championship-contending team or go in and team up with a -- who is the best player to do that with that's the same age? That's AD. Stay in Boston, have Boston see if they can make that trade for AD. You guys would have an eight-year run together because you're pretty much the same age. You could dominate the Eastern Conference. It makes perfect basketball sense to me.

McGrady does have a point, as Boston seemingly has the most assets available to acquire Davis if they really want him. However, Rich Paul's comments about Davis potentially leaving Boston after the season, no matter what happens, could be a deterrent for Irving's potential return. That and the fact that the Celtics failed to live up to expectations last season and Irving seemingly soured on his place with the team.

Right now, Irving's future in Boston is murky at best. While it would be easiest for him to team up with Davis in Boston, it seems unlikely that both would commit to staying there long-term. In the next couple of weeks, the Irving situation will be resolved and the Celtics will be able to address their future.

