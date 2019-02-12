Tracy McGrady has interesting theory on how Brad Stevens can fix Celtics originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Boston Celtics are in disarray entering Tuesday night's showdown with the rival 76ers in Philadelphia.

Veteran forward Marcus Morris called out his teammates after Saturday night's loss to the Los Angeles Clippers -- Boston's second consecutive defeat in which it blew a huge lead. Kyrie irving's future has become a topic of fierce debate in recent weeks after his latest free-agency comments, and he's also not playing Tuesday because of a hip injury.

What can C's head coach Brad Stevens do to fix his team and right the ship entering the NBA All-Star break? Hall of Fame guard Tracy McGrady gave an interesting theory during Tuesday's episode of "The Jump" on ESPN.

"They have a talented roster, but (Marcus Morris) is right," McGrady said. "There's a bunch of individuals out there trying to get theirs. And I love Brad Stevens, I think he's a hell of a coach. I have to put some of the onus on him in terms of what are these guys' roles? Jeff Van Gundy, why I respect him so much, was my coach in Houston for three years. Before the season, during the season, he sat everybody down and identified each player's role in front of the other guys. That is interesting, and it worked. ... So now, everyone has a role identified to them, you can hold each other accountable and say ‘you're not doing your job.' I think he has to do that because I don't think these guys really know, individually, ‘What do I have to do for us to win?'"

McGrady's strategy isn't a bad one. Identifying roles has been an issue all season for the Celtics for a variety of reasons. They have the deepest roster in the league and there aren't enough minutes to go around. Each player needs to be told what role they're going to play and how it's going to help the team reach its ultimate goal. This sort of specificity would help everyone focus on doing their job and prevent guys from doing too much.

Luckily for the Celtics, their coaching staff has several days during the upcoming All-Star break to watch film and devise a plan for the last portion of the season.

