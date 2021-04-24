Tracy fans 18 in Glastonbury victory

Apr. 24—SOUTH WINDSOR — Karen Costes knows when she has a special player on her softball team at Glastonbury High.

But junior pitcher Brooke Tracy is different.

"A pitcher like this is rare," Costes said. "We haven't had a pitcher like this in the Glastonbury softball program."

Though considered a rarity by her coach, success has been anything but for the right-hander in 2021.

Tracy has pitched every inning for the Guardians this season, compiling a 3-0 record. In her latest outing, a 6-0 win at South Windsor Friday, the junior tossed a two-hitter and struck out 18.

On the year, Tracy has a 2.33 ERA for the Guardians (3-0). She's allowed nine runs — seven of them earned — on 14 hits. She has 43 strikeouts, walked 11 and hit three batters in 21 innings.

"I think I've started pretty well," Tracy said. "I'd say our team as a whole started super well. I've been executing my pitches, so I think everything's been going pretty well."

Tracy attributes her success thus far to one thing: experience. She's one of two Guardians that entered 2021 with varsity experience. Not only was she on the varsity squad two years ago, she played every game either as the team's top pitcher or at second base.

"I think it really just made a great base for the start of a great four years," Tracy said. "I think that first year really helped build me as a person and a player."

Tracy didn't get a sophomore season — it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But she kept herself busy during the time off, practicing nearly every day either on her own or with her travel team CT Lightning Gold.

Prior to the 2021 season, Tracy was named a captain. Costes said that Tracy has been key in helping the less experienced players adjust to the varsity system.

"Anything that I ask her to, she's right there," Costes said. "I think she's leading by example, and the other ones are recognizing that."

As the season goes on, Tracy's individual goal is simple.

"I just want to be able to throw consistent games," she said. "This is seven innings. Typically in travel, we don't throw a full seven innings. So, as the season has gradually been going on, I want to just keep building that stamina and be able to throw consistently throughout all seven innings."

She showed she can do that Friday, striking out multiple batters in every inning except the third. She also walked only two and hit a batter.

"My two-seam breaks like a curveball, that was working for me really well," Tracy said. "I was able to spot that. And my riseball was also working really well."

Glastonbury got on the board in the first, and broke the game open with four runs in the third. Rayah Snyder had an RBI triple while Nabia Crawford had an RBI single in the inning. The Guardians tacked on their final run in the seventh.

Snyder finished with two hits, two RBIs and a run scored. Teammate Natalie Lessard added two hits and two runs scored. Lyndsay Donston and Alexa Kimball had the hits for the Bobcats (1-3). Bridget Doherty took the loss. She had nine strikeouts.

"Quite honestly, they could've probably sort of thrown the towel in early in the game, but they didn't," South Windsor coach Mandy Roczniak said. "They kept playing and fighting."

Both teams return to action Monday. Glastonbury welcomes Avon while South Windsor is at East Hartford.

For coverage of the Connecticut Sun and professional women's basketball, Hartford Athletic pro soccer team, as well as area high school and local youth sports, follow Adam Betz on Twitter: @AdBetz1, Facebook: Adam Betz — Sports Writer, and Instagram: @AdBetzJI.