Tracy Cortez vs. Amanda Ribas pulled from UFC on ESPN 42 due to medical issues

One of the most highly anticipated preliminary bouts on Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 42 card has been called off.

Tracy Cortez has been removed from her women’s flyweight bout with Amanda Ribas due to a “medical issue,” the promotion announced on Friday after official weigh-ins for the event.

Both Cortez (10-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) and Ribas (11-3 MMA, 5-2 UFC) successfully made weight for their matchup, which was slated to take place at Amway Center in Orlando, Fla., and air on ESPN/stream on ESPN+, but then something seemingly went wrong.

The UFC’s statement did not elaborate on the issue Cortez was dealing with, or if there are plans to reschedule the pairing with Ribas in the close or distant future.

Neither fighter has posted a statement at the time of this story.

The latest UFC on ESPN 42 lineup now includes:

MAIN CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET)

Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland

Bryan Barberena vs. Rafael dos Anjos

Matheus Nicolau vs. Matt Schnell

Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tai Tuivasa

Roman Dolidze vs. Jack Hermansson

Eryk Anders vs. Kyle Daukaus

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Niko Price vs. Phil Rowe

Emily Ducote vs. Angela Hill

Clay Guida vs. Scott Holtzman

Marc Diakiese vs. Michael Johnson

Darren Elkins vs. Jonathan Pearce

Natan Levy vs. Genaro Valdez

Francis Marshall vs. Marcelo Rojo

Yazmin Jauregui vs. Istela Nunes

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 42.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie