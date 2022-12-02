Tracy Cortez vs. Amanda Ribas pulled from UFC on ESPN 42 due to medical issues
One of the most highly anticipated preliminary bouts on Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 42 card has been called off.
Tracy Cortez has been removed from her women’s flyweight bout with Amanda Ribas due to a “medical issue,” the promotion announced on Friday after official weigh-ins for the event.
Both Cortez (10-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) and Ribas (11-3 MMA, 5-2 UFC) successfully made weight for their matchup, which was slated to take place at Amway Center in Orlando, Fla., and air on ESPN/stream on ESPN+, but then something seemingly went wrong.
The UFC’s statement did not elaborate on the issue Cortez was dealing with, or if there are plans to reschedule the pairing with Ribas in the close or distant future.
Neither fighter has posted a statement at the time of this story.
The latest UFC on ESPN 42 lineup now includes:
MAIN CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET)
Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland
Bryan Barberena vs. Rafael dos Anjos
Matheus Nicolau vs. Matt Schnell
Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tai Tuivasa
Roman Dolidze vs. Jack Hermansson
Eryk Anders vs. Kyle Daukaus
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)
Niko Price vs. Phil Rowe
Emily Ducote vs. Angela Hill
Clay Guida vs. Scott Holtzman
Marc Diakiese vs. Michael Johnson
Darren Elkins vs. Jonathan Pearce
Natan Levy vs. Genaro Valdez
Francis Marshall vs. Marcelo Rojo
Yazmin Jauregui vs. Istela Nunes
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 42.